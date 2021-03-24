Nicholas Krgovich – “Plants” (Veda Hille Cover)

The Vancouver-born musician Nicholas Krgovich has announced a covers album dedicated to a fellow Canadian, singer-songwriter Veda Hille. This Spring, which will be out in May, is Krgovich first full-length project since 2018’s OUCH. It came about after Krgovich performed a cover of Hille’s 2001 track “Plants” live and saw the audience’s positive reaction to the track and also their unfamiliarity with Hille’s catalog.

“I had recently played a show in LA where we learned her song ‘Plants’ and a lot of people came up to me afterwards being like ‘what the heck was that Plants song?,’ everyone going to their phones and queueing up “Veda Hille” on their Spotify accounts,” Krgovich said in a statement. “So, I was just like ‘wait, that’s what I’m gonna do! I’m gonna make a covers album of Veda’s songs!’ And then that was that, I was off to the races and now it’s done and I’m so happy to be able to share it with her and all of you.”

Here’s Krgovich’s full statement:

I’ve loved this song since the first time I heard it. Way back in 2000, the year I graduated high school. I remember Veda had a listening party in her living room and I got an invite. This random 17 year old in a sea of what, to me, seemed like grown ups. Everyone crammed in that room was probably a lot younger than I am now, and I still barely feel like an adult except when I’m in the grocery store and some mom says to her wandering toddler “don’t get in the way of that man” as I’m bending down to inspect a can of crushed tomatoes.Most of the lyrics come from a report Veda did on plants in the first grade. “Seaweed grows in the ocean, it grows in a funny kind of way” is so powerful to me – further proof that children do everything right and we just get more and more foggy with age. I quickly learned this song in February 2020 and played it at a show with Dear Nora back when Covid-19 was just a rumbling. After the show many people came up to me asking me what that “plants” song was and everyone went to their phones writing down “Veda Hille” That moment in a roundabout way was part of the reason I ended up making this album.This song features experimental artist M. Sage on the drums and my Shabason, Krgovich & Harris bandmate Joseph Shabason on the flute, and longtime collaborator Joe Carvell from Pink Shabab on the double bass.I decided to make this video while travelling from Vancouver to Gabriola Island – I got my car in the queue for the ferry and then sprinted to the nearby grocery store right before it closed to buy a bouquet. In my haste I misread the price tag and what I thought was a 16.99 bundle of flowers turned out to be 40. When the florist asked if I’d be putting the bouquet in water in the next half hour I without hesitation said “yes” 😉 So, please enjoy this 40 dollar music video that I made with my dear friend Terry Ondang, as the sun was going down, the millisecond I drove off the boat.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Where Am I From”

02 “LuckLucky”

03 “Bedlam”

04 “Born Lucky”

05 “15 Years”

06 “Miracles”

07 “Bad Heart”

08 “Driven (excerpt)”

09 “Burst: Neighbourhood Song”

10 “Carnage”

11 “Sleepers”

12 “Plants”

13 “Slumber Queen”

14 “A Toast”

15 “Noah’s Ark”

16 “This Spring”

This Spring is out 5/21 via Tin Angel.