Matthew E. White & Lonnie Holley – “Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection”

New Music March 24, 2021 12:29 PM By James Rettig

Matthew E. White and Lonnie Holley are a couple weeks out from releasing their collaborative album Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection. The album is made up of five long songs and we’ve already gotten two of them, “This Here Jungle of Moderness/Composition 14” and “I’m Not Tripping/Composition 8.” Today, we’re getting a third, its title track, a fractured and dancey 10-minute-long team-up between the Virginia producer and Alabama singer that tackles everyone’s least favorite subject: social media.

“Broken Mirror’ is a wild and powerful piece of mangled social media poetry and commentary. It’s about Selfies, and Instagram explicitly, set over a thunderous band,” White said in a statement. ” think Lonnie speaks with so much weight and insight to our social media addictions, and the music really meets that energy in a tremendous way. When Lonnie started chanting ‘Instagrammin’ Instangrammin’ Instagrammin” over and over… that was a special moment for me – the most modern kind of incantation.”

Listen below.

Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection is out 4/9 on Spacebomb/Jagjaguwar.

