Bachelor – “Stay In The Car”

Last month, Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner announced their new band Bachelor and shared a single called “Anything At All.” Turns out that was just a precursor to a whole album. Bachelor’s debut is called Doomin’ Sun, and it’ll be out at the end of May.

The duo wrote and recorded Doomin’ Sun in Topanga, CA, in January of last year. It’s mostly the product of the two of them melding their individual songwriting approaches, but it also features collaborations with Big Thief members Buck Meek and James Krivchenia, as well as Chastity Belt’s Annie Truscott.

Along with the announcement, they’ve shared another new song called “Stay In The Car,” which also comes with a video directed by Haoyan of America. Here’s what Kempner had to say about the track:

I wrote the lyrics to “Stay In the Car” back in December of 2019 when I was in Florida for my partner’s top surgery. I had run out one afternoon, post op, while he was healing to grab lunch for us and as I was gathering my stuff in the parking lot, a big car pulled up and this absolutely beautiful woman got out. She was dressed all in red, dripping with jewelry and had the most wild fiery mane I’d ever seen. She was yelling at the man behind the wheel asking him what he wanted from the store and I wished I was that man. I wanted to be a part of her life, her best friend, her driver, whatever she wanted me to be. I was completely mesmerized.

“We wanted this song to be a visceral listening experience, inspired by the Pixies and the Breeders,” Duterte added. “For the music video, we worked on a two-day shoot with Haoyan of America in Poughkeepsie in extremely cold weather. We all collaborated on the idea that our friendship should be portrayed in a fun and stylish way. Haoyan captured that energy in his own unique and creative lens through his collection of 80s/90s/00s props and toys, CGI, and anything car-themed.”

“Stay In The Car” does have some pretty big Pixies vibes! Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Back Of My Hand”

02 “Sand Angel”

03 “Stay In The Car”

04 “Went Out Without You”

05 “Spin Out”

06 “Anything At All”

07 “Moon”

08 “Sick Of Spiraling”

09 “Aurora”

10 “Doomin’ Sun”

Doomin’ Sun is out 5/28 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.