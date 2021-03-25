Seven More Women Accuse Mark Kozelek Of Sexual Misconduct

Last year, Pitchfork published an investigative report in which three women accused Mark Kozelek, the musician behind Sun Kil Moon and Red House Painters, of various forms of sexual abuse and manipulation. In a statement posted on his website, Kozelek denied everything: “While I support the important work of addressing legitimate claims of sexual misconduct, I reject the false allegations and innuendo in the recent press.” He also claimed that he was looking into pursuing legal action. Today, Pitchfork has published another report in which seven more women have accused Kozelek of sexual misconduct.

The seven women in the article — most of whom use pseudonyms, or identify themselves only by their first names — tell a number of truly disturbing stories. Many of those stories are recent — a few from 2017 — but one goes back to the early ’90s. In those stories, Kozelek allegedly displays a few patterns — suddenly undressing in hotel rooms, touching in unwanted ways, masturbating in front of women or asking permission to masturbate, pressuring women into sexual acts. Many of the stories involved much-younger women, most of whom are fans or fellow musicians. One woman says, “He raped me. I said, ‘please don’t.’ And he did.” Pitchfork has detailed accounts of stories from all seven of those women, and you can read them here.

Kozelek has responded to those new accusations in a statement to Pitchfork, made through his lawyer:

Apparently an effort is being made by those with an agenda to renew and recirculate the same kinds of false allegations and innuendo that were the subject of my prior statement in August 2020. I continue to categorically deny that I engaged in the inappropriate incidents falsely depicted in the media. I intend to vigorously defend myself against these untruthful allegations and to pursue and protect my rights in the event that false and defamatory statements are disseminated or published.

If you or someone you know is suffering from sexual violence, please contact RAINN or call the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.