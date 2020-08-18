Mark Kozelek Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Threatens Legal Action

Last week, three women came forward to accuse Mark Kozelek, the musician behind Sun Kil Moon and Red House Painters, of sexual misconduct in a Pitchfork expose. Now, Kozelek has issued a statement on his website denying the allegations against him and threatening legal action.

“It is important that I publicly and unconditionally deny that I engaged in the inappropriate and disturbing incidents falsely depicted in the media,” Kozelek writes. “While I support the important work of addressing legitimate claims of sexual misconduct, I reject the false allegations and innuendo in the recent press.”

“I have retained the legal counsel of Lavely & Singer to investigate and to pursue as necessary any claims against anyone participating to defame me in the media,” the statement concludes. Kozelek’s upcoming UK tour was officially cancelled yesterday in the wake of the allegations.