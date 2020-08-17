Sun Kil Moon’s UK Tour Cancelled

Last week, three women came forward to accuse Mark Kozelek, the musician behind Sun Kil Moon and Red House Painters, of sexual misconduct. In a Pitchfork expose, those three women told stories about Kozelek engaging in behavior that ranged from sexual manipulation to straight-up assault. Since that report came out, Kozelek’s plans for a Sun Kil Moon UK tour have been cancelled.

As The Guardian reports, Sun Kil Moon had been scheduled to plays shows in the UK and Ireland in November and then to tour Europe in February. TEG MJR, promoter of the UK shows, has cancelled the tour, declining further comment. Kozelek’s website simply says, “November tour rescheduled for 2021. Dates TBA.”

Kozelek had been planning to release a new Sun Kil Moon album next month on his own Caldo Verde label. He also played a show in Big Sur, California last month — before the Pitchfork report came out, but certainly during the pandemic. Last week, when Stereogum asked him for comment on the allegations against Kozelek, Kozelek’s publicist replied, “Sorry, haven’t been able to get in touch with Mark.”