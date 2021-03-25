Tune-Yards – “Idioteque” (Radiohead Cover)

Tune-Yards – “Idioteque” (Radiohead Cover)

New Music March 25, 2021 5:38 PM By Chris DeVille

The new Tune-Yards album sketchy. drops tomorrow, and promo is ramping up. For one thing, we just published a career-spanning interview with Merrill Garbus. For another, Garbus just performed a Radiohead cover for SiriusXMU.

Her song of choice is “Idioteque,” the chilly electronic climax of the band’s 2000 landmark Kid A. Whereas Hundredth’s recent version of the same track smoothed out some of the frantic paranoia that courses through the original, Garbus ramps up the abrasive intensity. It works!

Hear the Tune-Yards take on “Idioteque” below.

sketchy. is out 3/26 on 4AD. This is really happening!

