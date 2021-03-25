Tune-Yards – “Idioteque” (Radiohead Cover)

Her song of choice is “Idioteque,” the chilly electronic climax of the band’s 2000 landmark Kid A. Whereas Hundredth’s recent version of the same track smoothed out some of the frantic paranoia that courses through the original, Garbus ramps up the abrasive intensity. It works!

Hear the Tune-Yards take on “Idioteque” below.

sketchy. is out 3/26 on 4AD. This is really happening!