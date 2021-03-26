How serpentwithfeet Quieted Himself To Make His Transcendent New Album

You’ve specified that you create intentionally with Black listeners in mind. Do you feel discomfort when your music is being performed or critiqued in front of white audiences?

SERPENTWITHFEET: Like you said, I’m making work with a Black person in mind. That’s the opinion that holds the most weight to me, that is the gaze that I care about. I’ve noticed that when I do shows that are predominantly Black, it’s a different kind of energy.

One of my first shows — even though I wasn’t the headliner — one of the many beautiful experiences I’ve had on stage was opening for NAO. This was early on in my career, this was 2016, I [had] just released my EP a week before. I [was] just like, “Lord, what am I doing?” I was in a full look, I had makeup on, I had on heels and I was like, “Jesus — these folks are with their girlfriends, they are going to roast me when I get on stage.” I was so shook. I got on stage and five seconds in [I heard], “We see you glowing with that shea butter!” The crowd was so warm and I got so much love. They weren’t phased about how I was presented, I saw the posts online and nobody gave a fuck. [laughs]

What I have learned over the past few years of making music, is that Black people are always going to lift you up and hold you down in a good way. That’s who I’m in conversation with. Anybody else, I’m like “cool, I guess” — you get to engage with it, but I’m thinking about my Black audience. I’m not here to handpick my listeners, but I’m always thinking about my Black audience.

Singing about past relationships is your way of eulogizing them. You took that one step further by titling a few songs from DEACON after former lovers. What went into that decision?

SERPENTWITHFEET: Actually, all the names are fictitious. I guess the project is doing its job, people are thinking it’s about real men. I don’t know any men with these names and I made sure of that, like “I don’t want nobody saying the song is about them.” “Malik,” “Amir,” and “Derrick” — I’ve known Black men to have these names. That was very intentional, I wanted to take a moment to sing about the joys of sharing romantic spaces with Black men.

I wanted to express the joy that I’ve had even when you meet a guy and you don’t meet him again. You meet him at a restaurant or wherever and you flirt for 20 minutes, you exchange numbers, then he ends up going out of town and you never see him again in your life. That moment is so magical, and I just wanted to capture that.

On “Malik,” specifically, the moment when you see a guy at the club and you’re like, “As soon as I get through security, I’m going to try to get his number.” Like, what does that moment feel like? I wanted to capture that, which is also why I cited being in Atlanta or DC, where there’s a lot of Black gay men who show you a lot of love. That’s a very specific experience that I’ve had, so I wanted to find a way to document that in three minutes.

Noah’s Arc ended 15 years ago, but you also played the show in the video for “Same Size Shoe.” What did the visibility of Black queer men [on television] mean for you?

SERPENTWITHFEET: I’m just so happy thinking about it. It gave me courage, it gave me the gumption, it inspired me to have a large imagination — to imagine a world where I can have Black gay friends or we can talk openly. Noah’s Arc is about Wade, Noah, and their love dance, but it’s also about Noah and his friends and them giving good advice, crazy advice [while] dealing with their love tangos.

Now that I’m in my 30s, I have Black gay friends and we go shopping together, we go get drinks together. Seeing myself now, I didn’t know when I was 15 that I’d be able to do that. Shows like Noah’s Arc and work like Marlon T. Riggs’ Tongues Untied inspired my imagination to want that for myself. All this work that has been created as a compass, as a sacred document for the next generation of Black gays to take notes from.

Is there anything about gospel and R&B music from your upbringing that you feel is missing today?

SERPENTWITHFEET: The gospel artists that are out now are phenomenal. I think they honor the past, too. I think about The Walls Group, who I love and I know that Kirk Franklin has definitely given them his blessing. I think about Jonathan McReynolds, who does praise and worship music — I grew up in a church where praise and worship was a big thing.

I think the gospel artists of today are doing such a great job of making current music, but also sticking true to sangin’ and creating wonderful compositions which I think is what happened when I was coming up with Mary Mary, Kirk Franklin, Trin-i-tee 5:7, all the different gospel groups that were hot. I’m really excited about the gospel that’s coming out now.

What about R&B? I always see the [online] debates where people say “R&B is dead.”

SERPENTWITHFEET: Jazmine Sullivan came back, swooped in and reminded the children. The singers are here and I think it’s more so about the industry being ready for that. The gifts and the abundance of brilliance is here, it’s like, is the industry ready for that? H.E.R. is an incredible musician, incredible singer. I don’t even need to say this, because I feel like sangin’ is almost condescending, but they’re both virtuosic performers — what they do is not easy to do.

When I think about the R&B “golden years” — the Faith Evans and Brandys and Kelly Prices and Carl Thomas and folks who are virtuosic, that’s a lot of skill. I just think the industry has to be ready for it, because the listeners have been.