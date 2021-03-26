Gojira – “Amazonia”

We’re less than a week away from learning what happens when Godzilla takes on King Kong, and now the kaiju are rumbling. Another vast, heaving beast is about to make its terrible return. Gojira, the great French metal band that takes its name from Godzilla’s Japanese moniker, will return next month with the new album Fortitude. The album will be the band’s first since 2016’s Magma, which means it’ll also be the first since Gojira’s cult-beloved excellence inadvertently launched the great Hatebreed/Chvrches Twitter war of 2019. Based on all available evidence, this new album will be a total destroyer.

Gojira already shared the early singles “Another World” and “Born For One Thing.” Today, they’ve come out with a new track called “Amazonia” — a titanic groove-metal stomper that uses folk instruments to prevent the destruction of the Amazon rainforest. As a result, the song sounds like a tribute to Sepultura’s 1996 classic Roots. This is not a complaint.

“Amazonia” is a political song, and it’s also a benefit; the band is donating the proceeds from the song to the Articulation Of Indigenous Peoples Of Brazil. The band has shared a music video for the song, and director Charles De Meyer uses footage of Gojira playing together in France and on-location footage of tribal people in Brazil. Check it out below.

Fortitude is out 4/30 via Roadrunner Records. Pre-order it here.