Armand Hammer, the duo of New York rappers billy woods and Elucid, have been making dense, vivid, jangled rap music together since 2013. Their albums are sharp and hard and considered, and they’re also feverish experimental visions of a fucked-up world. Both woods and Elucid can rap, but they’ve always been into making messy, forbidding noises, too. So it’s very cool to hear Armand Hammer making relatively straightforward neck-jerk rap music on their new album.

Last year, Armand Hammer released the intense album Shrines, and both woods and Elucid also made great albums with other collaborators — Elucid with the Lasso on Don’t Play It Straight, woods with Moor Mother on BRASS. Today, Armand Hammer release the new album Haram, and they recorded the whole thing with the Alchemist, the prolific rap-production veteran. Last year, the Alchemist was partially responsible for two rap masterpieces: Alfredo with Freddie Gibbs and The Price Of Tea In China with Boldy James. Anytime the Alchemist produces an entire album, that album becomes required listening.

On Haram, the Alchemist taps into the more way-out aspects of his sound, building tracks out of murky and chaotic loops. Even with that, Haram immediately sounds like the most direct Armand Hammer album yet. The album features appearances from peers like Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris, and Fielded. Before its release, Armand Hammer only shared one advance track, and that song, “Black Sunlight,” only just came out yesterday. But right now, you can hear all of Haram as a whole. You should do that. It’s below.

<a href="https://armandhammer.bandcamp.com/album/haram">Haram by Armand Hammer & The Alchemist</a>

Haram is out now on Backwoodz Studioz.