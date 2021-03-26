Stream Armand Hammer & The Alchemist’s Great New Collaborative Album Haram

New Music March 26, 2021 10:44 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Armand Hammer & The Alchemist’s Great New Collaborative Album Haram

New Music March 26, 2021 10:44 AM By Tom Breihan

Armand Hammer, the duo of New York rappers billy woods and Elucid, have been making dense, vivid, jangled rap music together since 2013. Their albums are sharp and hard and considered, and they’re also feverish experimental visions of a fucked-up world. Both woods and Elucid can rap, but they’ve always been into making messy, forbidding noises, too. So it’s very cool to hear Armand Hammer making relatively straightforward neck-jerk rap music on their new album.

Last year, Armand Hammer released the intense album Shrines, and both woods and Elucid also made great albums with other collaborators — Elucid with the Lasso on Don’t Play It Straight, woods with Moor Mother on BRASS. Today, Armand Hammer release the new album Haram, and they recorded the whole thing with the Alchemist, the prolific rap-production veteran. Last year, the Alchemist was partially responsible for two rap masterpieces: Alfredo with Freddie Gibbs and The Price Of Tea In China with Boldy James. Anytime the Alchemist produces an entire album, that album becomes required listening.

On Haram, the Alchemist taps into the more way-out aspects of his sound, building tracks out of murky and chaotic loops. Even with that, Haram immediately sounds like the most direct Armand Hammer album yet. The album features appearances from peers like Earl Sweatshirt, Quelle Chris, and Fielded. Before its release, Armand Hammer only shared one advance track, and that song, “Black Sunlight,” only just came out yesterday. But right now, you can hear all of Haram as a whole. You should do that. It’s below.

Haram is out now on Backwoodz Studioz.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Bad”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Idol’s “Mony Mony”

    14 hours ago

    Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album Is The Third Album Ever To Spend Its First 10 Weeks At #1

    4 days ago

    Elvis Costello Albums From Worst To Best

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest