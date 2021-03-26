Brockhampton’s New Album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE Out Next Month

Conor Cunningham

News March 26, 2021 12:29 PM By Peter Helman

Brockhampton’s New Album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE Out Next Month

Conor Cunningham

News March 26, 2021 12:29 PM By Peter Helman

It’s been nearly two full years since Brockhampton’s last album, Ginger. But this week, following last year’s temporary song series, Brockhampton came back with the new Danny Brown collab “Buzzcut.” And now they’ve officially announced their sixth studio album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, which will be out in two weeks.

According to a press release, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE was built around the recurring theme of finding “the light” in your life. The RZA and Rick Rubin were both involved in the recording process, and on 4/9, Brockhampton will play a livestreamed album release show from Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu. Tickets for that are on sale here.

ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE is out 4/9 via Question Everything/RCA Records. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Bad”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Idol’s “Mony Mony”

    14 hours ago

    Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album Is The Third Album Ever To Spend Its First 10 Weeks At #1

    4 days ago

    Elvis Costello Albums From Worst To Best

    2 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest