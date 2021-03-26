It’s been nearly two full years since Brockhampton’s last album, Ginger. But this week, following last year’s temporary song series, Brockhampton came back with the new Danny Brown collab “Buzzcut.” And now they’ve officially announced their sixth studio album ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, which will be out in two weeks.

According to a press release, ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE was built around the recurring theme of finding “the light” in your life. The RZA and Rick Rubin were both involved in the recording process, and on 4/9, Brockhampton will play a livestreamed album release show from Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu. Tickets for that are on sale here.

ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE is out 4/9 via Question Everything/RCA Records. Pre-order it here.