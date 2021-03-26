Steely Dan’s “Dirty Work” Gets The Dramatic Movie Trailer Treatment For The Suicide Squad

News March 26, 2021 4:47 PM By Chris DeVille

Steely Dan’s “Dirty Work” Gets The Dramatic Movie Trailer Treatment For The Suicide Squad

News March 26, 2021 4:47 PM By Chris DeVille

The Suicide Squad, the new Suicide Squad sequel from Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn, got its first trailer today. The three-minute clip includes Steely Dan’s 1972 classic “Dirty Work,” as well as one of those high-drama remakes common to movie trailers. It’s unclear whether it’s a remix or a cover or what, but composer and sound designer Adrian Nicholas Valdez has taken credit for the alternate version on Twitter. The movie features an all-star ensemble including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, and Pete Davidson among many others. Watch its Dan-infused trailer below.

The Suicide Squad is out 8/6 in theaters and on HBO Max.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Idol’s “Mony Mony”

    1 day ago

    Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album Is The Third Album Ever To Spend Its First 10 Weeks At #1

    5 days ago

    Elvis Costello Albums From Worst To Best

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    18 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest