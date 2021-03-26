The Suicide Squad, the new Suicide Squad sequel from Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn, got its first trailer today. The three-minute clip includes Steely Dan’s 1972 classic “Dirty Work,” as well as one of those high-drama remakes common to movie trailers. It’s unclear whether it’s a remix or a cover or what, but composer and sound designer Adrian Nicholas Valdez has taken credit for the alternate version on Twitter. The movie features an all-star ensemble including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, and Pete Davidson among many others. Watch its Dan-infused trailer below.

The Suicide Squad is out 8/6 in theaters and on HBO Max.