Steely Dan’s “Dirty Work” Gets The Dramatic Movie Trailer Treatment For The Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad, the new Suicide Squad sequel from Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn, got its first trailer today. The three-minute clip includes Steely Dan’s 1972 classic “Dirty Work,” as well as one of those high-drama remakes common to movie trailers. It’s unclear whether it’s a remix or a cover or what, but composer and sound designer Adrian Nicholas Valdez has taken credit for the alternate version on Twitter. The movie features an all-star ensemble including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, and Pete Davidson among many others. Watch its Dan-infused trailer below.
The Suicide Squad is out 8/6 in theaters and on HBO Max.