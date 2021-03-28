Justin Bieber’s not nearly disastrous as expected new album Justice debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, knocking Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album out of the top spot after a record-tying 10 consecutive weeks. Wallen’s reign on the charts came after the country singer was filmed yelling a racial slur in February, for which he’s issued multiple apologies.

As Billboard reports, Bieber’s Justice debuted with 154,000 equivalent album units. It’s his 8th #1 album. Behind Bieber at #2 is Lana Del Rey’s Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which bowed with 75,000 equivalent album units. It’s the first time the top 2 albums have been debuts on the chart in almost three months. Wallen’s Dangerous fell to #3.