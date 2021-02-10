Morgan Wallen Releases Latest Apology Video

Morgan Wallen has shared a lengthy new video statement apologizing for his use of the N-word. (Wallen previously shared a video apology late last year, when his first SNL appearance was cancelled after he was spotted partying mask-free at the University Of Alabama.) The country star, whose new album Dangerous: The Double Album has been the #1 album in America for the past four weeks, was filmed drunkenly screaming “Take care of this pussy-ass motherfucker. Take care of this pussy-ass n…a” at a friend while returning home from a night out last week.

Since the incident, radio conglomerates have stopped playing Wallen’s music, his songs have been removed from major streaming services’ playlists, and his record contract was indefinitely suspended. In a statement to TMZ last week, Wallen said, “I’m embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

“I let so many people down … And I’m not OK with that,” Wallen adds in his new video message. “So this week I’ve been waiting to say anything further until I got the chance to apologize to those closest to me that I knew I personally hurt. I also accepted invitations from some amazing Black organizations, executives, and leaders to engage in some very real and honest conversations … I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me, but for today, please don’t. I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I am facing.”

Wallen also says that “the video you saw was me on hour 72 of 72 on a bender” and that “Since that video was taken, I’ve been sober for nine days. It’s not all that long of a time, but it’s enough to know that the man in that video is not the man that I’m trying to be … Who knows if I’ll be able to live down all the mistakes I’ve made, but I’m certainly going to try. I’m going to spend some time taking back control of my habit, living healthy, and being proud of my actions.”

He closes by quoting a passage from 1 Corinthians. Watch Wallen’s full statement below.