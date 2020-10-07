Morgan Wallen Pulled From SNL For Violating COVID Protocols

Rising country star Morgan Wallen, who recently landed a song in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, was supposed to make his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend. But in the wake of a wild weekend at the University Of Alabama, with Wallen spotted partying mask-free and making out with college girls, SNL has apparently decided to pull the plug on his appearance.

“I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play,” Wallen says in a new video posted to Instagram. “And that’s because of COVID protocols, which I understand. I am not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short sighted and they have obviously affected my longterm goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team, for bringing me these opportunities and I let them down.”

“On a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do,” he adds. “I think I’ve lost myself a little bit … I’m gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again. And Lorne Michaels actually gave me a lot of encouragement by letting me know that we’ll find another time to make this up. So that means a lot to me. Thank you for that.”

Wallen was also arrested in Nashville after getting kicked out of Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse for “kicking glass items” and getting into verbal fights with passersby. As of now, he is still scheduled to headline Rome River Jam in Rome, GA on Friday night. It remains to be seen who will take his place on SNL this weekend, but we might have a few suggestions.