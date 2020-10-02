Justin Bieber, Morgan Wallen Playing SNL This Month

Saturday Night Live is coming back. The new season kicks off tomorrow with an episode hosted by Chris Rock featuring Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest, Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris. And today, the show has announced its next two hosts and guests.

The Saturday 10/10 episode will be hosted by comedian Bill Burr and feature musical performances from Morgan Wallen, who recently landed a country song in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart. Both are making their SNL debuts.

10/17 will have another first-time host, Issae Rae. Justin Bieber, hot off of some more mediocre songs about how great his wife is, will be the musical guest, marking his fourth appearance (and second of 2020).

