Watch Justin Bieber Perform With Quavo On Saturday Night Live

Justin Bieber’s new album, Changes, comes out next week, and last night he gave his first live performance of the era on Saturday Night Live. It was Bieber’s third time on SNL: He made his debut in 2010 and returned in 2013, when he pulled double duty as host and performer. This time, he performed opposite host RuPaul.

He performed “Yummy” and his recently released “Intentions,” and brought featured guest Quavo along for the latter.

Both performances were pretty low-key — he started off with a stripped-down version of “Yummy” before bringing out some dancers, and kept the same set-up for “Intentions” except the background he danced in front of looked less like a green screen and more like a club.

Bieber was also excited to debut his mustache. Watch below.