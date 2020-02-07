Justin Bieber – “Intentions” (Feat. Quavo)

Justin Bieber’s new album, Changes, is out next week on Valentine’s Day. The pop star has shared two songs from it already: “Yummy,” which he tried and failed to game to the top of the charts, and “Get Me.” The Biebs is set to appear on Saturday Night Live this coming weekend opposite host RuPaul and he’s released a new single just in time.

“Intentions” features a verse from Migos member Quavo. “Picture perfect, you don’t need no filter/ Gorgeous, make ‘em drop dead, you’re a killer,” Bieber sings in the chorus. “Make sure that you don’t need no mentions/ Yeah, these are my only intentions.”

Check out the video for the song below, which highlights the charity Alexandria House, alongside the Changes tracklist that came out a couple days ago.

TRACKLIST:

01 “All Around Me”

02 “Habitual”

03 “Come Around Me”

04 “Intentions” (Feat. Quavo)

05 “Yummy”

06 “Available”

07 “Forever” (Feat. Post Malone & Clever)

08 “Running Over” (Feat. Lil Dicky)

09 “Take It Out On Me”

10 “Second Emotion” (Feat. Travis Scott)

11 “Get Me” (Feat. Kehlani)

12 “ETA”

13 “Changes”

14 “Confirmation”

15 “That’s What Love Is”

16 “At Least For Now”

17 “Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)”

Changes is out 2/14.