SNL Announces RuPaul & Justin Bieber, JJ Watt & Luke Combs For February

Saturday Night Live returns this weekend with the combination of Halsey and Adam Driver, and the show has just announced its schedule for the following two weeks. On 2/1, on the night before the Super Bowl, it’ll be hosted by football player JJ Watt with country singer Luke Combs performing.

And on 2/8, we’ll get RuPaul in his hosting debut alongside musical guest Justin Bieber. Bieber will probably be prepared with a new single to do after his last one, “Yummy,” failed to hit #1 on the charts.

It’ll be Bieber’s third time on SNL: He made his debut in 2010 and returned in 2013 pulling double duty as host and performer.