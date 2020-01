Yesterday, Justin Bieber returned with the new single “Yummy,” his first solo song in over four years. And today, it has a music video. Directed by Bardia Zeinali, who’s previously helmed videos for the likes of Ariana Grande, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Troye Sivan, the clip finds Bieber eating all kinds of food at a wild dinner party that ends with some dancing on the table. Watch below.