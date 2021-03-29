Hear Waxahatchee Cover Lucinda Williams, Dolly Parton, & Bruce Springsteen On New Deluxe Saint Cloud

Waxahatchee’s Saint Cloud — one of the very best albums of 2020 — came out a year ago this past weekend. Katie Crutchfield celebrated the anniversary with a livestreamed show where she played through the album in full and today she’s releasing a deluxe edition of Saint Cloud with three covers attached. Those covers are of Lucinda Williams’ “Fruits Of My Labor” (which Crutchfield has performed live at least once before), Dolly Parton’s “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning,” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets Of Philadelphia.” Listen to all three of them below.

The Saint Cloud deluxe edition is out now.

