Half Waif – “Take Away The Ache”

New Music March 31, 2021 1:24 PM By James Rettig

Since releasing The Caretaker last year, Nandi Rose has been periodically dropping stray new Half Waif tracks, including “Orange Blossoms” and “Party’s Over” earlier this year. Today she’s back with another one, “Take Away The Ache,” a breathtaking collision of piano and skittering squelches and Rose’s searching skyward vocals: “And I know that I’m asking for more than you can give/ Isn’t love just living like that?”

Here’s her statement on the track:

This is a song about the paradoxes of loving. How we ask the impossible of each other, how we promise what we can’t give. But I don’t mean this cynically — I actually find it quite remarkable. It’s kind of an incredible feat of imagination and will, the way we help each other transform our darkest moments into something bearable, like a game of make-believe. ‘It’s not an ache,’ you might say, ‘it’s an ember.’ And so together we stay warm by the fire of what we’ve created, lit by a sweet lie that makes it all okay for a while. To love is to believe in a kind of magic.

“Take Away The Ache” is out now via ANTI-.

James Rettig Staff

