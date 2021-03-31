Bonnaroo 2021 Lineup
Some music festivals, like Coachella, are taking the year off; others, like Bonnaroo, are barreling full steam ahead. And today, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, set to take place September 2-5 on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, has officially announced the lineup for the fest’s 2021 20th anniversary edition.
That lineup includes Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler The Creator, Lana Del Rey, Waxahatchee, Run The Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers, Janelle Monáe, Deftones, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Young Thug, Julien Baker, My Morning Jacket, Jack Harlow, Primus, Nelly, Dashboard Confessional, Orville Peck, Kim Petras, the Weather Station, Mdou Moctar, G-Eazy, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Sylvan Esso, JID, Pinegrove, Yaeji, Lil Baby, Deadmau5, Leon Bridges, Brittany Howard, Flo Milli, Jamila Woods, Bill Frisell, and more performing from over 10 stages.
Bonnaroo 2021 will feature the debut of “Jamtrak,” the festival’s new free on-site pedicab transport system. And because it’s 2021, Bonnaroo is also teaming up with digital artist Achan Nair and NFT marketplace Makers Place to sell an NFT collection including a one-of-one special edition of the 2021 lineup poster. You can bid on that here starting Saturday if you want to ignore everything we’ve said about NFTs.
Tickets for Bonnaroo will be on sale here at 1PM today. Check out the full lineup on the poster above or in list form below.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests
99 Neighbors
Andy Frasco
Big Something
Briston Maroney
Dabin
Devon Gilfillian
The Funk Hunters
HE$H
Joy Oladokun
Larkin Poe
Liz Cooper & The Stampede
MIZE
Nubya Garcia
Scarypoolparty
Spock
Sweet Crude
Taska Black
Too Many Zooz
ZiA
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Foo Fighters
Megan Thee Stallion
Run The Jewels
Janelle Monáe
Glass Animals
Deftones
Young Thug
Tipper
Jack Harlow
Grace Potter
Primus
Nelly
The Disco Biscuits
Dashboard Confessional
Big Wild
TroyBoi
Marcus King Band
Lennon Stella
Orville Peck
Kim Petras
Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light
SVDDEN DEATH
Omar Apollo
Lucii
Waxahatchee
The Weather Station
Resistance Revival Chorus
LP Giobbi
ATLiens
Mija
Detox Unit
Rome In Silver
Jac Ross
Mdou Moctar
Tripp St.
NotLö
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
Lizzo
Tame Impala
My Morning Jacket
G-Eazy
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
Phoebe Bridgers
Incubus
Seven Lions
King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard
Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents “WITH”
Kevin Gates
Marc Rebillet
Goose
Subtronics
Surfaces
JID
Jon Batiste
The Band Camino
Ashnikko
Yaeji
Ekali
Tate McRae
Pinegrove
Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
Remi Wolf
Wooli
Dr. Fresch
William Black
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Flamingosis
Hero The Band
Level Up
DJ Mel
Almost Monday
Lick
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Tyler, The Creator
Lana Del Rey
Lil Baby
deadmau5
Leon Bridges
Young the Giant
Brittany Howard
Flogging Molly
Boombox Cartel
Greensky Bluegrass
The Struts
CAAMP
Oliver Tree
PEEKABOO
Julien Baker
LSDREAM
Colony House
Flo Milli
Breland
Niko Moon
Jamila Woods
Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman
LUZCID
Elderbrook
Makaya McCraven