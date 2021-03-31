Bonnaroo 2021 Lineup

Some music festivals, like Coachella, are taking the year off; others, like Bonnaroo, are barreling full steam ahead. And today, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, set to take place September 2-5 on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee, has officially announced the lineup for the fest’s 2021 20th anniversary edition.

That lineup includes Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler The Creator, Lana Del Rey, Waxahatchee, Run The Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers, Janelle Monáe, Deftones, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Young Thug, Julien Baker, My Morning Jacket, Jack Harlow, Primus, Nelly, Dashboard Confessional, Orville Peck, Kim Petras, the Weather Station, Mdou Moctar, G-Eazy, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard, Sylvan Esso, JID, Pinegrove, Yaeji, Lil Baby, Deadmau5, Leon Bridges, Brittany Howard, Flo Milli, Jamila Woods, Bill Frisell, and more performing from over 10 stages.

Bonnaroo 2021 will feature the debut of “Jamtrak,” the festival’s new free on-site pedicab transport system. And because it’s 2021, Bonnaroo is also teaming up with digital artist Achan Nair and NFT marketplace Makers Place to sell an NFT collection including a one-of-one special edition of the 2021 lineup poster. You can bid on that here starting Saturday if you want to ignore everything we’ve said about NFTs.

Tickets for Bonnaroo will be on sale here at 1PM today. Check out the full lineup on the poster above or in list form below.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests

99 Neighbors

Andy Frasco

Big Something

Briston Maroney

Dabin

Devon Gilfillian

The Funk Hunters

HE$H

Joy Oladokun

Larkin Poe

Liz Cooper & The Stampede

MIZE

Nubya Garcia

Scarypoolparty

Spock

Sweet Crude

Taska Black

Too Many Zooz

ZiA

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Foo Fighters

Megan Thee Stallion

Run The Jewels

Janelle Monáe

Glass Animals

Deftones

Young Thug

Tipper

Jack Harlow

Grace Potter

Primus

Nelly

The Disco Biscuits

Dashboard Confessional

Big Wild

TroyBoi

Marcus King Band

Lennon Stella

Orville Peck

Kim Petras

Turkuaz w/Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew: Remain In Light

SVDDEN DEATH

Omar Apollo

Lucii

Waxahatchee

The Weather Station

Resistance Revival Chorus

LP Giobbi

ATLiens

Mija

Detox Unit

Rome In Silver

Jac Ross

Mdou Moctar

Tripp St.

NotLö

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Lizzo

Tame Impala

My Morning Jacket

G-Eazy

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

Phoebe Bridgers

Incubus

Seven Lions

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard

Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents “WITH”

Kevin Gates

Marc Rebillet

Goose

Subtronics

Surfaces

JID

Jon Batiste

The Band Camino

Ashnikko

Yaeji

Ekali

Tate McRae

Pinegrove

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats

Remi Wolf

Wooli

Dr. Fresch

William Black

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Flamingosis

Hero The Band

Level Up

DJ Mel

Almost Monday

Lick

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Tyler, The Creator

Lana Del Rey

Lil Baby

deadmau5

Leon Bridges

Young the Giant

Brittany Howard

Flogging Molly

Boombox Cartel

Greensky Bluegrass

The Struts

CAAMP

Oliver Tree

PEEKABOO

Julien Baker

LSDREAM

Colony House

Flo Milli

Breland

Niko Moon

Jamila Woods

Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Luke Bergman

LUZCID

Elderbrook

Makaya McCraven