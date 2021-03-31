Claire George – “Pink Elephants”

“Pink Elephants” exists in lineage with the likes of Grimes, Austra, and Purity Ring. Over percolating percussion and ominous synth tones that eventually expand into icy dance-pop beat, George laments a friend lost to addiction: “Pink elephants and white rabbits/ Take a little pill, take away the sadness/ Crying for help while you cover your mouth. As George explains in a statement, director Chelsi Johnston’s video is an extension of that sentiment:

The “Pink Elephants” video is an expression of my desperation to save someone who I loved and lost to addiction. The storyline is meant to depict the lengths to which one will go when they see a loved one losing a battle with substance abuse, but how ultimately, it can be heartbreakingly impossible to catch someone who is already so far gone.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “You Don’t Feel The Same”

02 “I Promise”

03 “Pink Elephants”

04 “Medellín”

05 “Northern Lights”

06 “Nosebleed Seats”

07 “Islands”

08 “Bag Of Peaches”

09 “Particles In Motion”

The Land Beyond The Light is out 5/21 on Cascine.