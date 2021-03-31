Claire George – “Pink Elephants”

New Music March 31, 2021 12:13 PM By Chris DeVille

New Music March 31, 2021 12:13 PM By Chris DeVille

It’s been almost three years since electronically inclined LA singer-songwriter Claire George released her Bodies Of Water EP for Cascine. Today she’s back with news of her full-length debut. The Land Beyond The Light is dropping in May, preceded today by a video for lead single “Pink Elephants.”

Claire George - The Land Beyond The Light [LP+]

“Pink Elephants” exists in lineage with the likes of Grimes, Austra, and Purity Ring. Over percolating percussion and ominous synth tones that eventually expand into icy dance-pop beat, George laments a friend lost to addiction: “Pink elephants and white rabbits/ Take a little pill, take away the sadness/ Crying for help while you cover your mouth. As George explains in a statement, director Chelsi Johnston’s video is an extension of that sentiment:

The “Pink Elephants” video is an expression of my desperation to save someone who I loved and lost to addiction. The storyline is meant to depict the lengths to which one will go when they see a loved one losing a battle with substance abuse, but how ultimately, it can be heartbreakingly impossible to catch someone who is already so far gone.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “You Don’t Feel The Same”
02 “I Promise”
03 “Pink Elephants”
04 “Medellín”
05 “Northern Lights”
06 “Nosebleed Seats”
07 “Islands”
08 “Bag Of Peaches”
09 “Particles In Motion”

The Land Beyond The Light is out 5/21 on Cascine.

