Radiohead Join TikTok

News April 1, 2021 3:11 PM By Peter Helman

Radiohead are on TikTok now. A verified account for the band popped up on the social media platform this morning, and its only post so far is an extremely cryptic video featuring the mysterious Chieftain Mews character from Radiohead’s old webcasts.

“TikTok. Tick tock, tick tock,” Chieftain Mews intones in the glitchy black-and-white clip, standing at a MEWS news desk with Radiohead’s iconic bear logo behind him. “This is your wakeup call,” he continues. “Have a good day.”

Maybe this is a harbinger for things to come, or maybe it’s just Radiohead having a laugh — today is April Fools’ Day, after all. Whatever is going on, you can check out Radiohead’s first (and possibly last) TikTok below.

Coincidentally, Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien and Philip Selway will also be chatting tonight (watch below). What could it all mean?

