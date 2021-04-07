Hildegard (Helena Deland & Ouri) – “Jour 1″
The angelic singer-songwriter Helena Deland — who put out her debut full-length last year — has joined forces with Ourielle Auvé, the multi-instrumentalist and producer who goes by Ouri, to form a new project called Hildegard. They’ve just announced their debut self-titled album today, which they recorded over eight days. Each song is named after the day they made it — today, they’re unveiling “Jour 1,” a clubby anthem which they say is “about processing by partying, and the clarity that sometimes comes with it.”
It’s totally unlike Deland’s past soothing material, though her vocals are still as alluring. It resembles hyperpop artists such as Slayyyter or Caroline Polachek but with a more emotional, haunted twist. This follows the release of “Jour 2” last month, which has an even more eerie vibe to it. The duo cite Hildegard of Bingen, the 12th century nun, as the inspiration for the project, citing her mix of science, music, and spirituality.
Listen to “Jour 1” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Jour 1”
02 “Jour 2”
03 “Jour 3”
04 “Jour 4”
05 “Jour 5”
06 “Jour 6”
07 “Jour 7”
08 “Jour 8”
Hildegard arrives 6/4 via Section1.