Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson Denies Child Abuse Charges, Bond Set At $26,500

Steve Johnson, the drummer for Alabama Shakes, was indicted on child abuse charges last week. Over the weekend Johnson maintained his innocence via comments from his lawyer, and today he was arraigned at Limestone County Courthouse in Athens, Alabama. According to a report from WAAY, Johnson will be released today after he posts $26,500 in bond charges.

Johnson was arrested last week after a grand jury indicted him of “willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.” His attorney, Nick Lough, recently told the Associated Press, “Steve Johnson maintains his innocence on all of these allegations. And that’s what they are, allegations.” Johnson’s legal team has filed a motion seeking more information on the charge, which Lough said may be related to a “spanking” incident.

Johnson pled guilty to violating a domestic violence protection order in March 2020 after his ex-wife said he threatened and harassed her and broke into her home. According to Fox 40, a later-dismissed criminal complaint in 2019 accused Johnson of hitting his son with a belt causing bruises on his buttocks and thighs.