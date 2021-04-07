Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson Denies Child Abuse Charges, Bond Set At $26,500

News April 7, 2021 1:42 PM By Chris DeVille

Alabama Shakes Drummer Steve Johnson Denies Child Abuse Charges, Bond Set At $26,500

News April 7, 2021 1:42 PM By Chris DeVille

Steve Johnson, the drummer for Alabama Shakes, was indicted on child abuse charges last week. Over the weekend Johnson maintained his innocence via comments from his lawyer, and today he was arraigned at Limestone County Courthouse in Athens, Alabama. According to a report from WAAY, Johnson will be released today after he posts $26,500 in bond charges.

Johnson was arrested last week after a grand jury indicted him of “willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.” His attorney, Nick Lough, recently told the Associated Press, “Steve Johnson maintains his innocence on all of these allegations. And that’s what they are, allegations.” Johnson’s legal team has filed a motion seeking more information on the charge, which Lough said may be related to a “spanking” incident.

Johnson pled guilty to violating a domestic violence protection order in March 2020 after his ex-wife said he threatened and harassed her and broke into her home. According to Fox 40, a later-dismissed criminal complaint in 2019 accused Johnson of hitting his son with a belt causing bruises on his buttocks and thighs.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: George Harrison’s “Got My Mind Set On You”

    10 hours ago

    Album Of The Week: Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble NOW

    1 day ago

    Sufjan Stevens Announces Five-Volume Album Convocations: Hear “Meditation V”

    1 day ago

    Will.I.Am Unveils $299 Bluetooth Face Mask

    1 day ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest