Alabama Shakes Drummer Steven William Johnson Arrested For Child Abuse Charges

News March 28, 2021 10:12 AM By James Rettig

Alabama Shakes drummer Steven William Johnson was arrested on Wednesday after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of “willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18,” as WHNT reports.

Johnson previously pled guilty to violating a domestic violence protection order in March 2020 after his ex-wife said he threatened and harassed her and broke into her home.

He’s currently in custody with bond set at $21,500; his arraignment is scheduled for 4/7. Johnson is a founding member of Alabama Shakes and played on their two studio albums, 2012’s Boys & Girls and 2015’s Sound & Color. The band has been on hiatus since 2018.

