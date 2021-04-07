Record Store Day 2021 Release List Revealed

Record Store Day has revealed its list of releases for the 2021 iteration of the event, which will take place over two dates: 6/12 and 7/17. Last year’s RSD was also spread out due to the pandemic, taking place over three different dates after being postponed from its usual April occurrence. This year’s batch of releases includes the typical mix of reissues and rarities. Here are some notable exclusives:

A “reimagined” version of Tom Petty’s soundtrack for the 1996 rom-com She’s The One called Angel Dream, which has some songs that were left off the most recent Wildflowers box set, including two previously unreleased Petty tracks (“105 Degrees” and “One Of Life’s Little Mysteries”), a previously unreleased cover of JJ Cale’s “Thirteen Days,” and an instrumental called “French Disconnection.”

St. Vincent is releasing a 7″ with her previously-released cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Piggy” (which features Dave Grohl on Drums) and an unreleased cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True.”

Prince’s The Truth is being issued on vinyl for the first time. It’s the acoustic accompaniment to his 1998 album Crystal Ball.

Steely Dan’s 2000 comeback album Two Against Nature is getting its first-ever vinyl release.

Flaming Lips are releasing The Soft Bulletin Companion, an addendum to the original album that was originally only released as a promotional CD to press that has unreleased songs, early mixes, outtakes, and more.

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica is being released on translucent yellow vinyl with “a 28 page book, collectible zine and never-before-seen Gaga images and artwork.”

Ariana Grande’s k bye for now live album of her 2019 Sweetener tour is being put out on vinyl after a digital-only release.

Some of Oneohtrix Point Never’s early material — including Betrayed In The Octagon, Zones Without People, and Russian Mind — are being put out on vinyl.

Freddie Gibbs and Madlib’s collaborative album Piñata is getting a 1984 Edition with new cover artwork.

The Shrek soundtrack is being released on slime green vinyl.

Here’s a full list of US and UK drops that will take place on 6/12:

AC/DC

Through The Mists Of Time/Witches Spell

12″ Vinyl Single Academic, The

Tales From The Backseat

12″ Yellow Vinyl Add N to X

On The Wires of Our Nerves

2LP Air

People in the City

12″ Picture Disc Al Green

Give Me More Love

LP Al-Dos Band

Doing Our Thing With Pride

1LP Alarm, The

Spirit of ’58

7″ Albert Collins & Barrelhouse

Albert Collins & Barrelhouse Live

1LP 180g coloured vinyl (transparant red / solid white / black) Alestorm

Sunset On The Golden Age

Gold & Black Spatter Amorphous Androgynous, The

The World Is Full Of Plankton

10″ Amy Winehouse

Remixes

1LP Coloured – one blue, one yellow Animal Collective

Prospect Hummer

12″ EP Anti-Flag

20/20 Division

1 LP – Coloured Ariana Grande

k bye for now (swt live)

12″ Arnie Love & The Loveletts

Invisible Wind

12″ Art Blakey And His Jazz Messengers

Chippin’ In

2XLP with insert Arthur Verocai

Bis

7″ Single Ash

BBC Sessions 1994-1999

LP Asian Dub Foundation

Access Denied

2LP / CD / digital Awolnation

Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders Live From 2020

Clear w/Red & Blue Spatter LP Baby Queen

Raw Thoughts

12″ Baby Strange

In The Flesh

7″ Band Camino, The

4 songs by your buds in The Band CAMINO

12″ Coloured Milky Clear Vinyl Banda Black Rio

Super Nova Samba Funk

LP (Colour Vinyl) Bardo Pond

Volume 2

LP Bardo Pond

Volume 1

LP Bastille

VS. (Other People’s Heartache, Pt. III)

7″ Single BC Camplight

Hide, Run Away / Blink Of A Nihilist

2LP Beastie Boys

Aglio E Olio Bela Fleck and The Blind Boys of Alabama

I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel to Be Free

7″ Belle and Sebastian

The Boy With The Arab Strap

LP Belly

Bees

2LP Ben Howard

Collections from the Whiteout: Variations Vol 1.

12″ Bernard Butler

People Move On (2 x 180g Clear Vinyl)

2LP Bert Jansch

Black Swan

LP Bert Jansch

Edge Of A Dream

LP Billy Nomates

Billy Nomates

12″ Picture Disc Black Francis

Abbabubba

LP Black and White Split Vinyl Black Sabbath

Master Of Reality

LP in Slim Box + poster + coloured vinyl Blackbeard (Dennis Bovell)

I Wah Dub

1 LP Black Vinyl Blue Lab Beats/Kan Sano

Montara/Think Twice

7″ Bluetones, The

A New Athens (180g Blue Vinyl)

LP BOBO JENKINS

MY ALL NEW LIFE STORY

LP Brainiac

Attic Tapes

2xLP Brian Brown Quintet, The

Carlton Streets

Vinyl LP Brian Jonestown Massacre/The Telescopes, The

Before I Forget/Come Down My Love

10″ Single Buzzcocks

A Different Compilation

Double LP Cacao

Lambada / Children

7″ Cande y Paulo

Limite En Tu Amor EP

12″ Candi Staton/Chappells

Now You’ve Got The Upper Hand/You’re Acting Kind Of Strange

7″ Carla Whitney

Choker Campbell & The Super Sounds

LP Carlton Melton

Night Pillers

LP Caroline K

Mirrorball (Alessandro Adriani Remix)

12” Picture Disc Cat Stevens

Harold & Maude

1LP Colour – 2 different colours are available Chapterhouse

Rownderbowt (Coloured Vinyl)

4LP, Blue & White marbled vinyl, numbered Charlie Parker

Bird in LA

4LP Chemical Brothers, The

tbc

tbc Chet Baker

Cool Cat

LP Chic

Soup For One

12″ Circle Sky

Dream Colour

LP. Heavyweight 180g Vinyl Complex

Complex

1LP, orange vinyl Conor Oberst

Ruminations

Vinyl (2 x 140 gram LP, etching side D) Coterie, The

A Swing To Folk

LP Cotton, Joseph, Winston Reedy, Barry Isaacs

Kiki Kiki E.P.

7″ Creation, The

In Stereo

2LP Clear Vinyl, Gatefold sleeve Cure, The

Faith

1LP Picture Disc Dance To Tipperary

20 FOR 20 (Deluxe CD Edition)

2CD Dave Davies & John Carpenter

Village Of The Damned (Deluxe Edition – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

1LP Coloured Deep, The

Silver Surfer

2 x 12″ Silver vinly Def Leppard

Live in Oxford

2LP Deftones

Digital Bath (Telefon Tel Aviv)

12″ Picture Disc Desmond Dekker

The King of Ska Live at Dingwalls

2xLP Desmond Dekker

King Of Ska – The Ska Singles Collection

10 x 7” box set Devo

Somewhere with Devo

12″ vinyl Dirty Three

Ocean Songs:Deluxe Boxset

BOXSET | 4LP Disclosure

Energy

12″ Picture Disc DJ Cam

Tropical Gypsy

LP Django Django

The Glowing In The Dark Remixes

12” Do Nothing

Adventures In Success

12″ Doctor Who

Dalek Terror (180g Extermination Splatter Vinyl)

LP Dominator

Vol 4 Anthology

LP+7′ PIC DISC FLEXI Donny Hathaway

Live

1 LP 180gm Black Vinyl Doors, The

Morrison Hotel Sessions

2 x 180gm Black Vinyl – numbered Dutch Uncles

Cadenza

LP dvsn

SEPT 5TH

2 x 140gm LP Purple Vinyl Easy Life

Lifes a Beach

12″ Echo & The Bunnymen

Live In Liverpool (2 x 180g Clear Vinyl)

2LP Ed Sheeran

The A Team (10th Anniversary)

12″ Clear Vinyl EP Elastica

Singles

5×7″ Box Elbow

The Newborn EP

10″ Elbow

The Any Day Now EP

10″ Electric Wizard

Time To Die

2 LP Gatefold Elton John

Regimental Sgt.Zippo

1LP Elvis Costello

La Face de Pendule a Coucou

Vinyl – 12″ 45rpm album Elvis presley

Café europa en uniforme (green + pink cornetto vinyl) (rsd 2021)

DLP Elvis presley

Sings the mad professor (picture disc vinyl) (rsd 2021)

12PD Emerson, Lake & Palmer

Tarkus

12″ picture disc album Engelbert Humperdinck

Engelbert Calling: The Boxset

4×7″ box set Eric Bell Band

Lonely Man

10″ EP Everything Everything

Supernormal / Mercury and Me

10” vinyl – Berry & Green Splatter on Milky Clear Base Fàshiön

Pröduct Perfect (Green Vinyl)

LP Fatboy Slim

Weapon Of Choice – 20th Anniversary

12″ Picture Disc Fela Kuti

Open & Close

Gatefold colour LP Finn Askew

Peach

7″ Fireboy DML

Apollo

2xLP Flamin’ Groovies

A Bucket Of Brains

10″ Black Vinyl Flaming Lips, The

The Soft Bulletin (Companion Disc)

2LP VINYL Silver vinyl Flirtations, The

Nothing But A Heartache’ b/w ‘Need Your Loving’

7″ Focus

Singles, Deep Cuts & BBC Live (Coloured Vinyl)

2LP, coloured vinyl, numbered Fontaines D.C.

Live at Kilmainham Gaol

LP Frank Foster

The Loud Minority

Limited Edition with Gatefold Sleeve + 20 page booklet Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Brain Telephone

LP 12″ Frankie Rose

Seventeen Seconds

LP Fred Again

Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020)

1 x 140gm Black Vinyl Freda Payne

Unhooked Generation – Tom Moulton Remix/Original

7″ Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

Pinata: The 1984 Version

LP Freddie McGregor

Never Run Away

12″ French Montana

CB5

2xLP Future Sound of London, The

Accelerator

Double LP Future Sound of London, The

We Have Explosive

12″ Garbage

No Gods No Masters

Exclusive transparent Pink 12″ Vinyl Genesis

Live At Knebworth

12″ BLACK VINYL (numbered and limited) George Dekker

Run Dem / Foey Man

7″ George Dekker & The Inn House Crew

Nana

7″ Georgia

Seeking Thrills (After Hours)

LP Girls In Synthesis

Shift In State

LP Goblin

L’Alba dei morti viventi ( alternate take) / La Caccia

7″ Goblin

Greatest Hits Vol. 2 (1979-2001)

LP Golden Earring

Twilight Zone / When The Lady Smiles (7″ Coloured Vinyl)

7″, solid yellow vinyl, numbered Grateful Dead

Olympia Theatre, Paris, France 5/3/72

6LP Vinyl, 180g vinyl with 12th-side etching Groundhogs, The

Who Will Save The World (Deluxe edition)

LP Haim

Gasoline

7″ Half Japanese

I Guess I’m Living: The Charmed Life Tapes

LP Hall & Oates

You Make My Dreams Come True/ Gotta Love Nerve

7″ Vinyl Single Harold Land

Westward Bound!

2xLP High Pulp

Mutual Attraction Vol. 2

LP Hilton Felton

A Man for All Reasons

LP HONNE

nswy: dream edits

1 x 140 gm Marbled Black and White vinyl Hooverphonic

A New Stereophonic Sound Spectacular Remixes Ep (12″ Coloured Vinyl)

12″, purple vinyl, numbered Howard Jones

The 12″ album

140gm translucent red viny LP Howe Gelb

Hisser

LP HU, The

Sad But True & Wolf Totem

7″ Picture Disc I Don’t Know How But They Found Me

Razzmatazz B-Sides

Vinyl (10″ 45rpm maxi-single) Ian Dury

Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick

12″ green vinyl single Iggy Pop

Live at the channel boston (pink + yellow splatter vinyl) (rsd 2021)

DLP Ihsahn

After

2 LP Gatefold- Coloured Ike & Tina Turner

Bold Soul Sister / Somebody (Somewhere) Needs You

7″ Incredible Bongo Band

Bongo Rock

LP IWDG

Weatherall Tribute

12″ Jacques Renault

Sky Islands

12″ LP, Blue Coloured Vinyl Jaded Hearts Club, The

Live At The 100 Club

12″ Transparent Vinyl Album – Double Sided Jah Floyd

20 Years Inna Leaky Boat

7″ Jah Wobble

Old Jewish East End of London Dub/ Lovers Rock Dub

12″ Single – Double A-side Jah Wobble & Family

Guanyin

LP Jah Wobble And Marconi Union

Anomic

1LP, dracula red and black swirl vinyl Jake Bugg

All I need

10″ Vinyl Single Jaklin

Jaklin

LP James Ray

James Ray

1LP, Turquoise vinyl Jamie Lawson

Jamie Lawson

LP Janis Joplin

Pearl

LP Vinyl Japanese Television

3 (Remixed)

12″ Jess Cornelius

Body Memory / I Cant Tell you Why

7″ Jesus Jones

Right Here Right Now

Clear Vinyl 12″ Jim Croce

You Don’t Mess Around With Jim / Operator (That’s Not The Way It Feels)

12″ coloured vinyl Joe Strummer

Junco Partner (Acoustic)

12″ picture disc Joel Corry

4 For The Floor EP

12″ Black Vinyl Joey Ramone

Don’t Worry About Me

12″ splatter vinyl John Martyn

The Church With One Bell

1LP Black Johnny Paycheck

Uncovered: The First Recordings

1LP Johnny Thunders

Live in Los Angeles 1987

2xLP Jonathan Richman

Having A Party With Jonathan Richman

1LP Coloured Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1

1LP – 180gram black vinyl Joseph Capriati, Eric Kupper feat. Byron Stingily

Love Changed Me (Masters At Work Remixes)

2×12″ Josephine Foster

Graphic as a Star

LP Jungle Brothers

Straight Out Of The Jungle / Black Is Black

7″ Kamal Abdul-Alim

Dance

LP Keith Richards

Wicked As It Seems/Gimme Shelter (live)

7″ Red Vinyl Kenny Dorham

Quiet Kenny

1LP King Von

Welcome to O’Block

1xLP Kinks, The

Percy

12″ picture disc album Kristin Hersh

Wyatt at the Coyote Palace

2LP L7

The Beauty Process–Triple Platinum (Limited 25th Anniversary Platinum Vinyl Edition)

LP La Femme

Runway/Me Suive

12″ Lady Gaga

Chromatica RSD deluxe vinyl

LP Lamb Of God

As The Palaces Burn

1LP Coloured Lathums, The

Live at Blackpool Tower

12″ Lee ‘Scatch’ Perry

Roast Fish Collie Weed & Corn Bread

Vinyl LP Lee McDonald

We’ve Only Just Begun / I’ll Do Anything For You

7″ Leo’s Sunshipp

Give Me The Sunshine

7″ Liminanas, The

The World We Knew (OST)

LP Linkin Park

Meteora

2 x Aqua Blue LP Linton Kwesi Johnson

Making History

1LP Coloured Little Mix

Confetti

LP Vinyl Lounge at the Edge of Town

Lounge at the Edge of Town

LP Love Spit Love

Trysome Eatone (Limited White with Black Swirl Vinyl Edition)

LP Lupe Fiasco

Food & Liquor I & II

4 LP – colour vinyl set M. Ward

End of Amnesia (20 Year Anniversary remaster (Clear Vinyl

LP Maceo Plex

Life Index

2×12″ LP, White coloured Vinyl Madness

I Do Like To Be B-Side The A-Side Vol 2

12″ LP Mae Muller

Stripped

12″ Picture Disc Magic Gang, The

The Magic Gang

1 x 140gm LP / 1 x 40gm 7″ both Yellow Vinyl mal-one

punk badge

7″ Mansun

Closed For Business ( Seven EP )

12″ Marc Bolan & T. Rex

Star King (180g Coloured vinyl)

LP Maria McKee

High Dive

2LP Maria McKee

Live In Hamburg

2LP Marika Hackman

Sugar Blind & Deaf Heat EP

12″ Mark Lanegan

Here Comes That Weird Chill

12″ Marry Waterson & Oliver Knight

The Days That Shaped Me (10th Anniversary Edition)

2LP Massive Wagons

Sad Sad Song / Changes

7” Me’shell Ndegeocello

Peace Beyond Passion

2 x 140gm LP Blue Coloured Vinyl Menswear

Extra Material (2 x 180g Orange and White Vinyl)

2LP Metronomy

The Look (10th Anniversary)

7 ” Michael Schenker Group, The

Live In Manchester 1980

2LP Red Vinyl Mike Taylor Quartet, The

Preparation

12″ LP Minty

Open Wide

LP Mogwai

ZeroZeroZero

DLP Morricone Youth

The Lodger: A Story Of The London Fog

LP Mötley Crüe

40th Anniversary Exclusive Boxset

5 Cassette Box Set Motorhead

St Valentines Day Massacre

10″ Picture Disc Mudhoney / Meat Puppets

Warning / One Of These Days

7″ Mungo’s Hi Fi

Antidote

LP Mush

Peak Bleak

7″ Nada Surf

Cycle Through

LP Near Jazz Experience, The

Nought to 60

LP New Age Orchestra

Lets Dream Together

12″ Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

TBA

LP Notorious B.I.G., The

Duets: The Final Chapter

2LP Coloured Vinyl + 7″ Nouvelle Vague

Girls & Boys

7″ Nubya Garcia

SOURCE

12″ Single Ocean Colour Scene

Saturday

LP 180g Neon Green Vinyl Oh Sees

Live At The Castle SF

2LP Oneohtrix Point Never

Russian Mind

LP Oneohtrix Point Never

Zones Without People

LP Oneohtrix Point Never

Betrayed In The Octagon

LP Oneohtrix Point Never

The Fall Into Time

LP Oneohtrix Point Never

Drawn and Quartered

LP Opeth

Morningrise

2 LP Gatefold Orange Goblin

Eulogy For The Damned

1LP Gatefold Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark

Enola Gay Remixes

12″ Single OST

James Bond Theme

7″ Foil lock sleeve, numbered OST

Citizen Kane

7″ “Rosebud” Etched B Side, numbered OST

A Suitable Boy

2LP, Jasmine/Fuchsia Coloured Vinyl, numbered OST

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (Music from the Motion Picture) (Limited 20th Anniversary Golden Triangle Vinyl Edition)

2LP OST Dave Grusin

Goonies (Original Motion Picture Score)

Picture Disc OST Don Davis

The Matrix – The Complete Edition

3LP Coloured OST Harry Gregson-Williams and John Powell

Shrek

1LP Coloured OST Howard Roberts

Lord Shango (Original 1975 Motion Picture Soundtrack)

LP with insert OST Jeff Herriott & S. Craig Zahler

Bone Tomahawk (Original Soundtrack)

12″ OST John Carpenter

Ghost of Mars

1LP Coloured OST Michel Legrand

La Piscine (OST)

Gatefold LP + bonus 7″ OST The Aliens

Doorway Amnesia

12″ EP OST Various Artists

Jasper Mall (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

12″ Owen Gray

Sings

LP Pat Thomas

Stage Two

LP Paul Kuhn

The L.A. Session (Deluxe Edition)

2LP Pearl Jam

Alive

12″ Vinyl Single Pere Ubu

390 of Simulated Stereo V.21C

LP Perfume Genius

IMMEDIATELY Remixes

2LP Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey

Our Back Pages

LP Pins

Piano Versions

LP / 12″ Police, The

Live Vol.1

2LP Police, The

Live Vol.2

2LP Poly Styrene

Translucence

1 LP Crystal Clear Vinyl Primal Scream

Riot City Blues

LP Vinyl Primal Scream

Dixie Narco EP

12″ EP Prince

The Truth

LP Vinyl Procol Harum

Grand Hotel

LP Rage Against The Machine

The Battle of Mexico City

x2 LP Vinyl Raybeats, The

The Lost Philip Glass Sessions (Featuring Philip Glass & Michael Riesman)

LP Reggae Specials

Reggae Beatles

LP Replacements, The

The Pleasure’s All Yours: Pleased To Meet Me Outtakes & Alternates

1 LP Black Vinyl Republica

Republica (Translucent Red Coloured Vinyl) 1LP, available in Blue OR Red vinyl, sticker denotes colour, numbered

Residents, The

Leftovers Again?!?

LP Reuben

Racecar is Very Fast

Clear 2 LP Richard Hell And The Voidoids

Destiny Street Demos

LP Robert Plant

Live At Knebworth

12″ Coloured vinyl (Limited) Roedelius

Drauf Und Dran

LP Roisin Murphy

Crooked Machine

12″ Black Double Vinyl Rolling Stones, The

Hot Rocks (1971)

2LP Coloured Ron Carter

Golden Striker (Deluxe Edition)

2LP Roy Ayers

Chicago / D.C. City

7″ Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller

In Harmony

2xLP Salah Ragab & Cairo Jazz Band

Egypt Strut

2 x LP Selecter, The

Live In Coventry ’79

LP Clear Vinyl shame

Live in the Flesh

12″ Shygirl

Alias (remixed)

12” Sigh

Heir To Despair

1 LP – Coloured Sleep Token

Jaws/The Way That You Were

10 inch vinyl Slum Village

Fantastic Volume II: 20th Anniversary Edition

2LP Sly5thAve

Super Rich Kids / Hold On, We’re Going Home

7″ Someone’s Band

Someone’s Band

12″ LP Status Quo

Live At Knebworth

12″ Coloured vinyl (Limited) Status Quo

The Rest Of Status Quo (Coloured Vinyl)

1LP, purple vinyl, numbered Steely Dan

Everything Must Go

1 x 180gm Black Vinyl Steely Dan

Two Against Nature

2 x 180gm Black Vinyl Steve Earle & The Dukes, Justin Townes Earle

The Saint Of Lost Causes 7″

7″ Steve Parks

Movin In The Right Direction C/W Just Ask Me

7″ Piv sleeve, heavyweight vinyl Steve Reid Ensemble (featuring Kieran Hebden)

Spirit Walk

2LP Stillwater

Stillwater Demos EP

1LP Colour Stone Foundation (feat. Paul Weller)

Deeper Love (Remixes)

12″ Stooges

Whiskey A Go Go

2LP Sub Focus

Solar System / Siren

12″ Vinyl Suede

Love and Poison (2 x 180g Clear Vinyl)

2LP Suicide

Cheree

10″ Transparent Vinyl Sun Dragon

Green Tambourine

1LP, transparent green vinyl Sun Dragon

Green Tambourine

1CD, digipack Super Furry Animals

Ice Hockey Hair

12″ EP Supergrass

Going Out

12″ Burgandy Vinyl Suzi Quatro

Live & Kickin’ [2021 Mix]

LP Coloured Vinyl Sword, The

Age of Winters

LP T Dyson & Company

It’s All Over / First time

7″ t.A.T.u.

200 KM/H In the Wrong Lane

1LP Colour Tales Of Terror

Tales Of Terror

LP Tallah

Overconfidence / Overconfidence (Teru from Crossfaith Remix)

7” Tears For Fears

Live at Massey Hall

2LP Tears For Fears

Live at Massey Hall

1CD Television Personalities

Another Kind of Trip

2LP Terry De Castro

A View To A Kill

7″ Texas

Hi

YELLOW 12″ Vinyl Single – Double Sided Thelonious Monk

The Custodian’s Mix

LP Therapy?

Nurse Reissue (Red Vinyl)

LP Those Damn Crows

“Sick Of Me” / “Blink Of An Eye (Piano Version)”

7” Thrills, The

So Much For The City

1LP Coloured Tim McGraw, Tyler Hubbard

Undivided

12″ Vinyl Opaque Orange coloured vinyl Timebox

‘Beggin’’ b/w ‘Girl Don’t Make Me Wait’

7″ Timeless Legend

Everybody Disco – Paarts 1 & 2

7″ Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Angel Dream

LP Cobalt Blue Vinyl Tom Tom Club

The Good The Bad and The Funky

LP Toots & The Maytals

Funky Kingston

LP Toyah

Four From Toyah (40th Anniversary)

LP Toyah

Mesmerised – Rarities & Remixes 87 – 94 (180g Vanilla Vinyl)

LP Trapeze

Live In Houston – Texas 1972

Double LP Triumph

Allied Forces: The 40th Anniversary

LP Picture Disc, 2xLP & 7″ Boxset Tune-Yards

W H O K I L L

LP (Pink, Green & Black Splatter Vinyl) U2

Fire (40th Anniversary Edition)

Picture Disc UFO

This Kid’s/Mother Mary

10″ Clear Vinyl Ultravox

Vienna [Steven Wilson Mixes]

2LP Clear Vinyl Ultravox

Vienna [Steven Wilson Mixes]

2CD Uriah Heep

The Magician’s Birthday

12″ LP in ‘galaxy swirl’ vinyl VARIOUS

Erased Tapes 20 · · ー ー ー 0

2 x 12″ Transparent Vinyl Various Artists

AFT25PARTY’ EP

EP (1×12″) Various Artists

Red Hot And Blue: A Tribute To Cole Porter

2LP Various Artists

Brazil 45 Vol 2

7″ Boxset Various Artists

Sassy & Strong: Forgotten Sides From Nashville’s Finest Ladies (1967-1973)

LP Various Artists

HELP EPs

12″ Various Artists

Psyché France, Vol. 7

1x 140gm LP Black Vinyl Various Artists

Aphelian Volume 1

LP Various Artists

Aphelian Volume 2

LP Various Artists

Demoitis Volume 1

1xLP Various Artists

Soul Slabs Vol. 3

2xLP Various Artists

Best of The First Ten Volumes

LP Various Artists

Ciao Italia – Generazioni Underground

2LP Various Artists

Music For Dreams Summer Sessions 2021 LP

LP Various Artists

You Flexi Thing Vol 8

7″ Various Artists

Golden Gate Groove: The Sound of Philadelphia in San Francisco

x2 LP Vinyl Various Artists

Hillbillies In Hell: Volume XII

LP Various Artists

Penrose Showcase Vol.1

LP Various Artists

Chicago/The Blues/Today!

3LP Various Artists

Jazz Dispensary: The Dank D-Funk Blend, Vol. 2

1LP Coloured Various Artists

Dedicated to You: Lowrider Love

1LP Coloured Vaughan Mason

Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll

7″ Vines, The

Melodia

LP Yellow and Green Marbled Vinyl Wailers & U-ROY

My Cup Runneth Over

LP WAR

Give Me Five! The War Albums (1971-1975)

5 x Coloured Vinyl Set (each LP a different colour) Warpaint

The Fool. Andrew Weatherall Sessions

2LP Warren Zevon

Preludes

2LP Wasted Youth

Reagan’s In

LP Who, The

Face Dances – Coloured Vinyl

2LP Coloured William Tyler

New Vanitas

LP Willie Colón,Celia Cruz

Celia y Willie

1LP Wipers

Youth Of America (Anniversary Edition: 1981-2021)

2LP Wire

PF456 DELUXE

2 X 10” + 1 X 7” in a hard-bound book Wolf Alice

Blue Weekend

Gatefold 12″ plus bonus 7″ WU LYF

Go Tell Fire To The Mountain

LP ZZ Quartet

Midnight In Europe

2LP

And here’s all the drops that will take place 7/17:

Alcatrazz

Born Innocent

LP Alkaline Trio

From Here To Infirmary

12″ All Them Witches

LIVE ON THE INTERNET

3LP Alpha & Omega Vs Jonah Dan

Spirit Of The Ancients Vol 1

LP Alpha & Omega Vs Jonah Dan

Spirit Of The Ancients Vol 2

LP Amigo The Devil

Covers, Demos, Live Versions, B-Sides

LP Ani DiFranco

Ani DiFranco

Yellow and Black Splatter 2LP Ann Peebles

This Is Ann Peebles

LP Archive

Versions: Remixed

2LP Aretha Franklin

Oh Me, Oh My: Aretha Live In Philly 1972

2-LP, Orange & Yellow Vinyl Arizona Amp & Alternator

Arizona Amp and Alternator Art Of Noise

Who’s Afraid Of The Art Of Noise

1LP Coloured Bee Gees

Three Kisses Of Love

12″ LP, 180g Yellow Vinyl Beverly Glenn-Copeland

At Last! EP

12″ EP Bibio

Vidiconia

12″ Bill Fay

Time Of The Last Persecution – Decca/Deram 1971

1LP Björk x The Hamrahlíð Choir

Cosmogony

12″ Black Spiders

Black Spiders

LP Bob Dylan

Jokerman / I and I (The Reggae Remix EP)

12″ Vinyl Single Bobbie Gentry

Windows Of the World

1LP Boosie Badazz & MO3

Badazz MO3

2xLP BORED!

SPUD THE BAND//TBC

LP Candi Staton

Trouble, Heartaches And Sadness (The Lost Fame Sessions Masters)

1 LP Black Vinyl Captain Beefheart

Unconditionally Guaranteed

1LP Coloured Carly Simon

Why

12″ Channel 3

The Sweetest Thing / Someone Else’s Arms

7″ Charles Lloyd

Manhattan Stories

2xLP Clash, The

If Music Could Talk

x2 LP Vinyl Coldharbourstores

Coldharbourstores Remixed

LP Cranberries, The

Stars: the best of 92-02

2LP Coloured Crass

Christ Alive! – The Rehearsal

LP Cro-Mags

The Age of Quarrel (Red & Black Spatter LP)

2LP Red and Black Splatter Vinyl Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

Déjà Vu Alternates

1 LP 180gm Black Vinyl Cure, The

Wild Mood Swings

2LP Picture Disc Czarface

Czar Noir

LP + Comic Book Dave Davies

Bug 12″ vinyl, 180g Pink and Yellow 2LP

Denzel Curry x Robert Glasper

Live From Leimart Park

7″ Dio

God Hates Heavy Metal

12″ picture disc album Dire Straits

Encores

12″ EP Coloured Dirty Knobs, The

Humdinger / Feelin High

7″ Disciples, The

Return To Addis Ababa/Fearless

12″ Dr John, The Night Tripper

The Sun, Moon & Herbs

3 LP VINYL Dreadzone

Rare Mixes Vol 1

2LP Dream Syndicate, The

Out of The Grey (Deluxe Edition)

LP Durutti Column

Deux Triangles Deluxe

2LP Dylan Fraser

The Storm

12″ 140 gm Black Vinyl – B-Side etched Earthgang

Strays With Rabies

2xLP Ed Banger Records

Ed Rec Vol.1

2 LP Ennio Morricone

Il bandito dagli occhi azzurri

12″ Ernie K. Doe

Here Come The Girls / Back Street Lover

7″ Evanesence

The Open Door

2LP Colour Fallujah

The Harvest Wombs (10 Year Anniversary)

12″ Fear

The Record 1 x 140gm White & Clear swirl vinyl + 1 x 7″

Ffrancon

Gwalaxia:Belleville 1315 / Machynlleth 1404

LP Fine Young Cannibals

She Drives Me Crazy (Derrick Carter And Seth Troxler Remixes)

12″ Fleet Foxes

“Can I Believe You” b/w “Wading In Waist-High Water” feat. Resistance Revival Chorus

7″ Freddie Hubbard

Live At The Warsaw Jazz Jamboree 1991

2LP, Gatefold, 180g Black Vinyl Freddie Mercury

Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow

7″ Fun Lovin’ Criminals

Scooby Snacks [25th Anniversay Edition]

12″ Orange Vinyl Future

Evol

LP Vinyl God forbid

Determination

Blue / White Haze Vinyl LP Gorillaz

The G Collection

6 LP Set Gun Club

Ruby Sessions

7 Happy Mondays

Hallelujah (Original, Club Mix {Andrew Weather & Paul Oakenfold} and Ewan Pearson Remixes)

12″ Hawkwind

Greasy Truckers Party

2LP VINYL Heartbreakers

L.A.M.F. – the found ’77 masters

LP Jamiroquai

Everybody’s Going To The Moon

12″ Vinyl Single Jehnny Beth

BBC Sessions

7″ Jerry Dammers

At The Home Organ: Demos 1980-82

10″ Jesca Hoop

Deconstructed House of Jack

LP John Coltrane

Naima / My Favorite Things

12″ John Fogerty

Blue Ridge Rangers 4-track EP – Jambalaya (On The Bayou) b/w Hearts Of Stone

12″ coloured vinyl John Prine

Live At The Other End, Dec. 1975

2CD John Prine

Live At The Other End, Dec. 1975

4LP, 180gram black vinyl Jon Anderson

Olias Of Sunhillow

LP Karen O & Willie Nelson

Under Pressure

7″ Keane

Dirt EP

12″ Kling Klang

Esthetik of Destruction

LP KMD

Mr. Hood: 30th Anniversary Edition

2LP Lea Bertucci

Acoustic Shadows (Anniversary Edition)

LP Little Esther

The Warwick Singles

10″ EP, numbered Lou Reed

Set The Twilight Reeling

2LP, with etching side 4 Love

Everybody’s Gotta Live

LP Magma

Simples (10″)

10″, black vinyl, numbered Magpie

Dancing with the devil (rsd 2021)

LP March Violets, The

Big Soul Kiss – the BBC recordings

2xLP Masahiko Sato

Belladonna Of Sadness EP

7″ Mastodon

Fallen Torches

12″ Picture Disc Matt Bellamy

Cryosleep

12″ Picture Disc + Music Booklet Mayer Hawthorne

Impressions EP

LP Mike Oldfield

Incantations

2LP Miles Davis

Miles Davis Champions From The Complete Jack Johnson Sessions

LP Vinyl Millie

My Boy Lollipop

7″ Single Molly Nilsson

The Travels Reissue

LP Mr.Big

Lean Into It

LP OST

Audrey

2LP, white vinyl, numbered OST

Oceans Eleven–Music from the Motion Picture (Limited 20th Anniversary Black & Red Cornetto “Roulette Wheel” Vinyl Edition)

LP OST Harold Budd

I Know This Much Is True – Music From The HBO Series

2LP OST James Horner

Aliens – Original Soundtrack (35th Anniversary Edition)

1LP Coloured OST Michael Kamen

Iron Giant

Picture Disc OST Tangerine Dream

The Keep Soundtrack

2LP OST The Radiophonic Workshop

Possum OST

2LP Pa Salieu

Send Them To Coventry

1 x 12″ Clear / Transparent Red vinyl Pandella Kelly

Stand In For Love / Love’s Needed

7″ Pipettes, The

We Are The Pipettes

LP Purple Disco Machine

Soulmatic

2LP PVRIS

Use Me

12″ 5 Track EP Coke Bottle Green Vinyl Qasim Naqvi

Chronology

LP Queen + Adam Lambert

Live Around The World EP

12″ Colour EP R. Stevie moore

R. Stevie moore on earth (blk/pink splatter) (rsd 2021)

DLP R. STEVIE MOORE

FREEDOM VS FATE

3LP Ramones

Triple J Live at the Wireless

1 x 180gm Black Vinyl Randy Newman

Roll With The Punches: The Studio Albums (1979-2017)

8 LP Vinyl Set Rare Pleasure

Superfine Feeling

7″ Richard Pryor

Ricahrd Pryor [Picutre Disc]

LP Richmond Fontaine

Post To Wire

LP Richmond Fontaine

We Used To Think The Freeway Sounded Like A River

LP Roland Kirk

Live at Ronnie Scott’s, London 1963

LP Rory Gallagher

Cleveland Calling pt.2

1LP Roy Brooks

Understanding

3xLP Ryo Kawasaki

Lucky Lady

LP Saigon

The Greatest Story Never Told

LP Sammy Hagar

Heavy Metal b/w Little White Lies (live)

12″ picture disc album Section 25

From The Hip

3LP Senses Fail

Let It Enfold You

12″ Shintaro Sakamoto

The Feeling Of Love

12″ Sinéad O’Connor

Live In Rotterdam EP

12″ Sisters Of Mercy, The

BBC Sessions 1982-1984

2LP Smoky Vinyl six by seven

The Way I Feel Today

2LP Small Faces

Complete Greatest Hits

12″ splatter vinyl Soen

The Undiscovered Lotus

1x 12″ Soul Jazz Records Presents

Funk 70 – Collectors 7″ Box Set

5 x 7″ Box Set Soul Jazz Records Presents

Studio One Soul

2LP Soul Jazz Records Presents

Studio One Ska Fire! Collectors 7″ Box Set

5 x 7″ Box Set Spookey

Friends & On The Rocks 12″ Single, 180g Transparent Green Vinyl

Squid

Near The Westway

TBC St. Vincent

Piggy

7″ Suzanne Ciani

Xenon

7″ Sweet, The

Platinum Rare

2x LP Swollen Members

Ten Years Of Turmoil

LP Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Dinner Party: Dessert

1xLP Thai Elephant Orchestra

Thai Elephant Orchestra

LP + 7″ single Thrice

To Be Everywhere Is To Be Nowhere

12″ Toby Redd

In The Light

LP Tom Moulton

Spring Break

12″ TV Smith & Richard Strange

1978

LP Various

You Got The Power: Cameo Parkway Northern Soul 1964-1967

2LP Coloured Various

You Can’t Sit Down: Cameo Parkway Dance Crazes

1LP Coloured Various Artists

Legends of Blue Beat

LP Various Artists

Too Slow To Disco presents: YACHT SOUL – Cover Versions

2LP Various Artists

May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson

LP Various Artists

SMASHED GUITARS AND BURNT DOWN BARS. ( The album of an iconic pub and music venue, The Railway Hotel)

LP Various Artists

Behind The Dykes 2 – More Beats, Blues And Psychedelic Nuggets From The Lowlands 1966 – 1971 (Coloured Vinyl) 2LP set, one green vinyl, one pink vinyl, numbered

Various Artists

Trashmouth Records.. 10 years Not Dead

12″ Various artists including: Yeasayer, Unkle, Der Dritte Raum, Erasure, Thomas Dybdahl, moi Caprice, Days Of May, Ian Dawn, TOM and his computer

Chrysanthemum Seal

2LP Vince Guaraldi Trio

Baseball Theme

7″ Wailing Souls

Wailing (Deluxe Edition)

Double Vinyl LP Waldos, The

Rent Party!

LP Waterboys, The

How Long Will I Love You 2021 [Room To Roam Sessions EP]

12″ Wildhearts, The

Cuts So Deep

LP Willie Jones

Right Now

1xLP Young & Company

I Like (What You’re Doing To Me)

12″

