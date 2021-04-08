New Roky Erickson Tribute Album To Feature Jeff Tweedy, Neko Case, Ty Segall, Chelsea Wolfe, & More

Psychedelic rock legend Roky Erickson, who led the 13th Floor Elevators, died in 2019. And now, Broadway Reports that Erickson’s estate is partnering with the archival label Light In The Attic to release a posthumous tribute album as a Record Store Day exclusive. May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson will feature covers of Erickson’s songs by Jeff Tweedy, Neko Case, Ty Segall, Chelsea Wolfe, Lucinda Williams, Margo Price, the Black Angels, Alison Mosshart and Charlie Sexton, Mark Lanegan and Lynn Castle, Billy F Gibbbons, Gary Clark Jr. and Eve Monsees, and Brogan Bentley. Check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

Side One

01 Billy F Gibbons – “(I’ve Got) Levitation”

02 Mosshart Sexton – “Starry Eyes”

03 Jeff Tweedy – “For You (I’d Do Anything)”

04 Lynn Castle & Mark Lanegan – “Clear Night For Love”

05 The Black Angels – “Don’t Fall Down”

06 Neko Case – “Be And Bring Me Home”

Side Two

01 Margo Price – “Red Temple Prayer (Two-Headed Dog)”

02 Gary Clark Jr. & Eve Monsees – “Roller Coaster”

03 Ty Segall – “Night of the Vampire”

04 Lucinda Williams – “You’re Gonna Miss Me”

05 Chelsea Wolfe – “If You Have Ghosts”

06 Brogan Bentley – “May the Circle Remain Unbroken”

Bonus RSD-only flexi disc:

01 Roky Erickson – “Love Hieroglyphics”

May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson is out 7/17 via Light In The Attic.