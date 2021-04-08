Rage Against The Machine & Run The Jewels Announce Rescheduled Tour For 2022

In February 2020, a more innocent time, Rage Against The Machine announced a big reunion tour with Run The Jewels opening. Then the pandemic hit, everything was cancelled, and the “Public Service Announcement” tour was rescheduled for summer 2021. Well, summer 2021 is almost here and things still aren’t back to normal, so RATM have once again postponed the tour for another year.

“Rage Against The Machine & Run the Jewels ‘Public Service Announcement’ Tour is rescheduled,” the band write in a statement. “The Rage Against The Machine tour will now start in the spring of 2022. Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days if you are unable to make it to the new date. We will see you next year.”

