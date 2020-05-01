Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour To Summer 2021

Rage Against The Machine were supposed to go on a grand reunion tour this year: beginning in March, stopping at Coachella, and continuing on through the summer into the fall, with Run The Jewels opening most of the dates. Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic threw a big ol’ wrench into those plans; RATM had already moved back the early dates. And now, unsurprisingly, they’re postponing the whole thing until next year.

“Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans,” a new statement the band shared on Instagram reads. “The rerouted dates (health and safety permitting) are at ratm.com and your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back.”

“We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, anyone who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase,” Rage Against The Machine’s statement continues. “We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you.”