Nike And MSCHF Settle Suit Over Satan Shoes, Customers Asked To Please Return Them

Nike and the Brooklyn design company MSCHF have settled the lawsuit over the line of Satan Shoes that were created as part of the promotional rollout for Lil Nas X’s now chart-topping single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Per The Hollywood Reporter, as part of the settlement, MSCHF has asked customers who bought and then received the Satan Shoes — and a similar line of Jesus Shoes that were released in 2019 — to voluntarily return them for a full refund. (It’s unclear how many Satan Shoes were actually shipped out.)

“Nike had nothing to do with the Satan Shoes or the Jesus Shoes,” Nike wrote in a statement. “If any purchasers were confused, or if they otherwise want to return their shoes, they may do so for a full refund. Purchasers who choose not to return their shoes and later encounter a product issue, defect, or health concern should contact MSCHF, not Nike.”

“With these Satan Shoes — which sold out in less than a minute — MSCHF intended to comment on the absurdity of the collaboration culture practiced by some brands, and about the perniciousness of intolerance,” MSCHF’s attorneys told The Verge. “Having already achieved its artistic purpose, MSCHF recognized that settlement was the best way to allow it to put this lawsuit behind it so that it could dedicate its time to new artistic and expressive projects.”

Here’s Nike’s full statement: