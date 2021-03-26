Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Nas X has released a new single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”
Following last November’s “Holiday,” it’s the second single he’s put out following his “Old Town Road”-boosted 2019 debut EP 7 and is presumably leading up to a proper debut album from the 21-year-old viral hitmaker.
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” was previewed last month in a Super Bowl advertisement that Lil Nas X was a part of for Logitech. Now the whole song is out. Listen below.