Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

New Music March 26, 2021 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

New Music March 26, 2021 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Lil Nas X has released a new single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Following last November’s “Holiday,” it’s the second single he’s put out following his “Old Town Road”-boosted 2019 debut EP 7 and is presumably leading up to a proper debut album from the 21-year-old viral hitmaker.

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” was previewed last month in a Super Bowl advertisement that Lil Nas X was a part of for Logitech. Now the whole song is out. Listen below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “I Think We’re Alone Now”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “Bad”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Billy Idol’s “Mony Mony”

    14 hours ago

    Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album Is The Third Album Ever To Spend Its First 10 Weeks At #1

    4 days ago

    Elvis Costello Albums From Worst To Best

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest