Lil Nas X – “Holiday”

New Music November 13, 2020 12:05 AM By Peter Helman

Lil Nas X – “Holiday”

New Music November 13, 2020 12:05 AM By Peter Helman

Lil Nas X trades in his spurs for sleigh bells on new single “Holiday,” the “Old Town Road” rapper’s first new music since last year’s 7 EP. And the accompanying music video, which he teased over the weekend, has him fully becoming Santa Nas X while Michael J. Fox stops by for a quick cameo. Watch and listen below.

This weekend, Lil Nas X will perform “Holiday” live for the first time in the first-ever concert on the game creation platform Roblox. “We’re throwing the biggest virtual concert of 2020, and I hope everybody in the world can come check it out,” says Lil Nas X. “I feel very lucky to be the first artist to ever do this on Roblox. We had so much fun putting this together for my fans, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!” The first of three free concert showings will be at 1PM PST on Saturday, 11/14.

Peter Helman Administrator

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    BBC’s New All-Star Charity Track Is An Oasis Cover Featuring Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Robbie Williams, & More

    2 mins ago

    Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift Would’ve Sung “Shake It Off” Together At Glastonbury This Year

    16 mins ago

    The 40 Best New Bands Of 2020

    37 mins ago

    The Number Ones: Mr. Mister’s “Broken Wings”

    59 mins ago

    3OH!3 Are Back, With 100 Gecs

    9 hours ago

    more from New Music