Lil Nas X – “Holiday”

Lil Nas X trades in his spurs for sleigh bells on new single “Holiday,” the “Old Town Road” rapper’s first new music since last year’s 7 EP. And the accompanying music video, which he teased over the weekend, has him fully becoming Santa Nas X while Michael J. Fox stops by for a quick cameo. Watch and listen below.

This weekend, Lil Nas X will perform “Holiday” live for the first time in the first-ever concert on the game creation platform Roblox. “We’re throwing the biggest virtual concert of 2020, and I hope everybody in the world can come check it out,” says Lil Nas X. “I feel very lucky to be the first artist to ever do this on Roblox. We had so much fun putting this together for my fans, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!” The first of three free concert showings will be at 1PM PST on Saturday, 11/14.