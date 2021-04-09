Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

On last year’s THE GOAT, Polo G nudged the bluesy, melodic street rap of his 2019 debut Die A Legend in a slightly more radio-friendly direction without compromising its essential spirit. His savvy evolution seems likely to continue on Hall Of Fame, the third Polo G album, due out this year. Lead single “GNF (OKOKOK)” was the most drill-sounding track this Chicago rapper has ever released, while today’s new song “RAPSTAR” is like a super hi-res version of Polo G’s signature sound.

Produced by Synco with ukulele by Einer Bankz, “RAPSTAR” continues Polo G’s tradition of sounding vaguely triumphant even as he unpacks his depression and trauma. Nestled etween boasts about his career success and sexual prowess are dark reflections like this: “Anxiety killin’ me, I just want to leave Earth/ When they ask if I’m okay, it just make everything seem worse/ Try and explain your feelings, sound like something you rehearsed/ Stabbed me in my back with a clean smirk.” It’s a strange combination, but he pulls it off.

The Arrad-directed “RAPSTAR” video features appearances from DDG, Trench Baby, and Scorey, as well as Polo G’s son Tremani. Watch below.

Hall Of Fame is due out this year on Columbia.