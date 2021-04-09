Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

New Music April 9, 2021 9:36 AM By Chris DeVille

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

New Music April 9, 2021 9:36 AM By Chris DeVille

On last year’s THE GOAT, Polo G nudged the bluesy, melodic street rap of his 2019 debut Die A Legend in a slightly more radio-friendly direction without compromising its essential spirit. His savvy evolution seems likely to continue on Hall Of Fame, the third Polo G album, due out this year. Lead single “GNF (OKOKOK)” was the most drill-sounding track this Chicago rapper has ever released, while today’s new song “RAPSTAR” is like a super hi-res version of Polo G’s signature sound.

Produced by Synco with ukulele by Einer Bankz, “RAPSTAR” continues Polo G’s tradition of sounding vaguely triumphant even as he unpacks his depression and trauma. Nestled etween boasts about his career success and sexual prowess are dark reflections like this: “Anxiety killin’ me, I just want to leave Earth/ When they ask if I’m okay, it just make everything seem worse/ Try and explain your feelings, sound like something you rehearsed/ Stabbed me in my back with a clean smirk.” It’s a strange combination, but he pulls it off.

The Arrad-directed “RAPSTAR” video features appearances from DDG, Trench Baby, and Scorey, as well as Polo G’s son Tremani. Watch below.

Hall Of Fame is due out this year on Columbia.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Harrison’s “Got My Mind Set On You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel”

    9 hours ago

    The Armed’s New Workout Plan

    1 day ago

    Album Of The Week: Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble NOW

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest