Polo G – “GNF (OKOKOK)”

New Music February 5, 2021 9:59 AM By Tom Breihan

Does it make any sense at all to talk about old-school drill music? As a genre, drill is only about a decade old, but it’s been through a bunch of evolutions since then. Now, there are regional drill subgenres all over the globe. So if we get a new track that hits like early Chief Keef, then that’s basically revivalism at work. That’s what the new Polo G is.

Polo G is a young master of depressive, melodic rap, and he’s had a lot of success in that lane. But on his new single “GNF (OKOKOK)” — his first since he released “Epidemic” months ago — Polo takes all the Auto-Tune off his voice and all the emotion out of his delivery, going for pissed-off and cold-blooded cinderblock-to-the-face shit. It turns out he’s really good at that, too. Over a hard, heavy piano beat from producers WIZARDMCE and Varohl, Polo goes off on a two-minute rant about splattering brains.

There’s a lot of charged-up energy to GNF (OKOKOK),” and the song’s video reflects that. Director Cole Benmett shoots Polo and friends on snowy Chicago rooftops and in rainy streets, and all the quick-cutting brings a cinematic immediacy. Watch it below.

