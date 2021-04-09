Jon Hopkins – “Wintergreen” (Brian & Roger Eno Cover)

In December, Jon Hopkins shared a cover of Thom Yorke’s “Dawn Chorus.” As it turns out, that was just the first taste of Piano Versions, a new covers EP out next week. Today, the English producer and musician has shared another track, a cover of “Wintergreen” from Roger and Brian Eno’s 2020 album Mixing Colours, and shared the following statement about the project:

Piano Versions is four minimal, ambient piano covers of songs I have loved for a long time that come from very different places. It seems to me that melody is universal and the ones that I really connect to shine out irrespective of genre or context, whether from techno, folk or whatever. I loved the simplicity of having my old upright piano be the centre of a whole record for the first time. But the importance of letting the outside world into the recordings is as present for me as ever, so there are layers of incidental noise, bird song, the sound of someone washing up in the studio kitchen — whatever was going on outside my room is included and even accentuated. I want people to hear not just the recordings but to feel how it felt to be there and make them. It was a deep experience.

In addition to Thom Yorke and Roger and Brian Eno, Piano Versions will include covers of James Yorkston’s “Heron” and Luke Abbott’s “Modern Driveway.” Listen to Hopkins’ take on “Wintergreen” and revisit the Enos’ original recording below.

Piano Versions is out 4/16 via Domino. Pre-order it here.