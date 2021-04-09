Phoebe Bridgers’ Smashed SNL Guitar Is Up For Auction To Benefit GLAAD
Phoebe Bridgers’ guitar-smashing discourse, much like the guitar in question, will never die. When Bridgers made her Saturday Night Live debut a couple months ago, she ended the performance by smashing her guitar — or at least attempting to smash her guitar, which resolutely refused to break against the monitor. Although Bridgers is hardly the first rock musician to smash a guitar, the move proved surprisingly divisive, sparking an exhausting few days of discourse on Twitter. And now the smashed guitar — which is still in pretty good shape, all things considered — is up for auction to raise money for the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). The current bid is $6500, and bidding is open here, in $500 increments, through Sunday, 4/11. Have at it.