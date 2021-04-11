Kid Cudi wore two outfits inspired by Kurt Cobain during his performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend: a floral print dress similar to one the Nirvana leader used to wear and a green cardigan in a nod to Cobain’s outfit during his band’s MTV Unplugged. (Cudi is no stranger to Cobain worship — last year he got a tattoo of Cobain wearing a Daniel Johnston t-shirt.)

In a tweet following the performance, Cudi said that the dress was designed by Virgil Abloh and will be part of a future collection with the designer’s Off-White label. “I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece,” Cudi wrote.

It’s Cudi’s second time teaming up with Abloh. Last May, they teamed up for some merchandise surrounding the release of Cudi’s single “Leader Of The Delinquents.”

Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a fuckin genius!! Love you man we did it!!! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 11, 2021

Im doin a collection w Off White and the dress will be included!! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 11, 2021