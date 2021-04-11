Kid Cudi’s Kurt Cobain-Inspired SNL Dress Is From His New Off-White Collection

NBC

News April 11, 2021 4:32 PM By James Rettig

Kid Cudi’s Kurt Cobain-Inspired SNL Dress Is From His New Off-White Collection

NBC

News April 11, 2021 4:32 PM By James Rettig

Kid Cudi wore two outfits inspired by Kurt Cobain during his performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend: a floral print dress similar to one the Nirvana leader used to wear and a green cardigan in a nod to Cobain’s outfit during his band’s MTV Unplugged. (Cudi is no stranger to Cobain worship — last year he got a tattoo of Cobain wearing a Daniel Johnston t-shirt.)

In a tweet following the performance, Cudi said that the dress was designed by Virgil Abloh and will be part of a future collection with the designer’s Off-White label. “I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece,” Cudi wrote.

It’s Cudi’s second time teaming up with Abloh. Last May, they teamed up for some merchandise surrounding the release of Cudi’s single “Leader Of The Delinquents.”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: George Harrison’s “Got My Mind Set On You”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel”

    3 days ago

    The Armed’s New Workout Plan

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    DMX Dead At 50

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest