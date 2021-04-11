Kid Cudi’s Kurt Cobain-Inspired SNL Dress Is From His New Off-White Collection
Kid Cudi wore two outfits inspired by Kurt Cobain during his performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend: a floral print dress similar to one the Nirvana leader used to wear and a green cardigan in a nod to Cobain’s outfit during his band’s MTV Unplugged. (Cudi is no stranger to Cobain worship — last year he got a tattoo of Cobain wearing a Daniel Johnston t-shirt.)
In a tweet following the performance, Cudi said that the dress was designed by Virgil Abloh and will be part of a future collection with the designer’s Off-White label. “I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece,” Cudi wrote.
It’s Cudi’s second time teaming up with Abloh. Last May, they teamed up for some merchandise surrounding the release of Cudi’s single “Leader Of The Delinquents.”