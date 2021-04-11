Watch Kid Cudi Star In SNL’s “Weird Little Flute” Short With Timothée Chalamet & Carey Mulligan

News April 11, 2021 By James Rettig

Kid Cudi was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. In addition to his requisite pair of performances, Cudi was also front-and-center in a short called “Weird Little Flute” opposite Pete Davidson and Chris Redd, an over-the-top music video dedicated to the weird little flute that included cameos from guest host Carey Mulligan and friend of the show Timothée Chalamet. Here’s that:

For his performances, Cudi did “Tequila Shots” and “Sad People,” songs that appear on his most recent album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, which was released back in December. The outfits he wore for both on stage were a tribute to Kurt Cobain, who died 27 years ago this past week. (Cudi got a Kurt Cobain tattoo last year.) Watch those performances:

