Kid Cudi was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. In addition to his requisite pair of performances, Cudi was also front-and-center in a short called “Weird Little Flute” opposite Pete Davidson and Chris Redd, an over-the-top music video dedicated to the weird little flute that included cameos from guest host Carey Mulligan and friend of the show Timothée Chalamet. Here’s that:

For his performances, Cudi did “Tequila Shots” and “Sad People,” songs that appear on his most recent album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, which was released back in December. The outfits he wore for both on stage were a tribute to Kurt Cobain, who died 27 years ago this past week. (Cudi got a Kurt Cobain tattoo last year.) Watch those performances: