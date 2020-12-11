Stream Kid Cudi’s New Album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen

New Music December 11, 2020 12:03 AM By James Rettig

Kid Cudi’s breakthrough came with his pair of Man On The Moon albums, released in 2009 and 2010, and he’s returning to those roots for his newest album, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, which is out today after being officially announced only a few days ago.

The sequel to his most notable work comes after a pretty big year for Cudi. In May, he got his first #1 single with the Travis Scott collaboration “The Scotts.” A couple months later, he teamed up with Eminem.

Man On The Moon III: The Chosen features guest appearances from the posthumous Pop Smoke, who appears alongside Skepta on “Show Out”; the ascendant Phoebe Bridgers, who sings on “Lovin’ Me”; and Trippie Redd on a track called “Rockstar Knights.” Stream the album below.

Man On The Moon III: The Chosen is out now via Republic.

