Pop Smoke & Phoebe Bridgers Are On The New Kid Cudi Album

News December 7, 2020 12:32 PM By James Rettig

Kid Cudi has officially announced the long-awaited third installment of his Man On The Moon album series. The first, The End Of Day, came out in 2009 and its follow-up The Legend Of Mr. Rager was released in 2010. Man On The Moon III is subtitled The Chosen and it will be released this Friday (12/11). Featured guests include the posthumous Pop Smoke on “Show Out” alongside Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers on “Lovin’ Me,” and Trippie Redd on “Rockstar Knights.”

Here’s the tracklist:

01 “Beautiful Trip”
02 “Tequila Shots”
03 “Another Day”
04 “She Knows This”
05 “Dive”
06 “Damaged”
07 “Heaven On Earth”
08 “Show Out” (Feat. Pop Smoke and Skepta)
09 “Solo Dolo, Pt. III”
10 “Sad People”
11 “Elsie’s Baby Boy (Flashback)”
12 “Sept. 16”
13 “The Void”
14 “Lovin’ Me” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
15 “The Pale Moonlight”
16 “Rockstar Knights” (Feat. Trippie Redd)
17 “4 Da Kidz”
18 “Lord I Know”

Man On The Moon III: The Chosen is out 12/11 via Republic.

