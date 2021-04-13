Downhaul – “Standing Water”

Richmond, VA-based Downhaul have released a new single, “Standing Water,” and announced their sophomore effort Proof. The atmospheric sound is nostalgic for 2011-era emo like Balance And Composure or the Hotelier, but Gordon Phillips’ vocals are distinct, kind of similar to Tom Delonge’s. This song follows “Eyesight,” a more meditative track with a dreary sonic landscape.

“Memories are vignettes—the corners darken first,” said Phillips of the song. “Supporting details or peripheral elements of lived experiences are hard to hold onto as time passes, but the stuff in the middle of the picture hangs around awhile, for better or for worse.” Listen to “Standing Water” below.

Proof is out 5/21 via Refresh Records.