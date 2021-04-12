Last year, Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl started talking up a documentary he was making about touring van life. Before the pandemic hit, his band had planned a tour based around the Foo Fighters’ route for their first-ever tour in 1995 when they drove around the country in a Dodge van. That never happened, of course, but Grohl continued to work on his documentary and What Drives Us will debut in the US on 4/30. It’ll premiere online at The Coda Collection, a music-centric film subscription service through Amazon Prime Video.

“This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music,” Grohl said in a statement. “What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘why?’ What drives us?’”

The documentary will feature interviews with Ringo Starr, Brian Johnson, Steven Tyler, St. Vincent, Slash and Duff McKagan, the Edge, Flea, Lars Ulrich, Exene Cervenka, and more, all reflecting on the romance of driving around the country in a van. The film will be framed around the more recent van journeys of some slightly more modern bands called Radkey and Starcrawler.

Watch the What Drives Us trailer below.

A few days ago, Grohl also announced a new book, The Storyteller, which is due out in October.