Anjimile – “In Your Eyes (Reflection)” (Feat. Jay Som)

Boston-based singer/songwriter Anjimile has announced an orchestral reimagination of his debut album Giver Taker from last year, now with the title Reunion. Out today is “In Your Eyes (Reflection),” the new version of the third track. Jay Som has lent her spellbinding soprano vocals to make stunning harmonies against the vibrant symphony. The song already reverberated with a poignant sense of ache, but this new one arrives with newfound intensity.

“I am very honored to be a part of Anjimile’s orchestral EP,” says Jay Som. “Their album Giver Taker is so beautiful and expansive and every time I listen I feel like I’ve entered a different world. This track is one of my favs on their record, I love when artists rework their own songs with an orchestral arrangement.”

Along with Jay Som, other vocal features on Reunion will include Lomelda, SASAMI, and Justine Bowe (Photocomfort).

Listen to “In Your Eyes (Reflection)” and see the tracklist below.

01 “In Your Eyes (Reflection)” (Feat. Jay Som)

02 “Maker (Refraction)” (Feat. SASAMI)

03 “1978 (Reunion)” (Feat. Lomelda)

Reunion is out 5/7 via Father/Daughter Records.