Remember Sports started off like a firecracker. Their first couple albums, back when they were still just going by Sports, were short blasts of manic energy. Lead singer Carmen Perry barreled through breakups and heartache with a breathless fervency. The band packaged early adulthood anxieties into hooks that were irrepressibly catchy and often dementedly funny. On one of their best songs, “Clean Jeans,” Perry sneers at a partner who is more well-informed and put together than her: “You’re jerking off to Al Jazeera and making your bed/ And I could be at CrossFit like you but I’d rather be dead.” Messiness was something to aspire to in those early songs, a way to deflect judgement over not growing up fast enough. It’s an attitude that made for some infectious songs but also felt unsustainable.

Like so many college-aged bands that channel the darker side of feeling too much, Sports could have flamed out, never to be heard from again. Which is, in fact, what they almost did right as they were releasing their sophomore album, All Of Something, back in 2015. They announced they were breaking up before that album was even out. Except that, in the end, they didn’t break up. After a couple years that involved in some lineup adjustments and a move to Philadelphia, they returned with a new name and 2018’s Slow Buzz, which found them a bit older, a bit wiser, and a bit less eager to burn the candle at both ends.

They still manage to pull off plenty of high-wire jitters on their fourth album, Like A Stone, but the band also sound more well-rounded and versatile than ever, able to dip into twangy reveries and wallowing rock with as much aplomb as they approached scratchy pop-punk songs. There’s some connective tissue between Remember Sports and bands like the Rural Alberta Advantage or Swearin’, who played spry and loose and full of heart and always sounded like they were on the verge of fucking up but stumbled forward with purpose. Like A Stone really demonstrates the breadth of Remember Sports’ capabilities. While Perry is still their primary songwriting force, the rest of the band — guitarist Jack Washburn, bassist Catherine Dwyer, and drummer Connor Perry — are essential to maintaining Remember Sports’ delicate balance between erratic and irresistible. The result is a band who has never sounded more sure of their prowess, even as their songs tackle their deepest insecurities.

And Perry’s insecurities, like so many of us, are rooted in whether she’ll ever be good enough for herself or anyone else. Her lyrics often return to the idea of cleanliness — she’s written songs about washing machines and clean socks and not being able to get stains out once they set in. She uses the same sort of imagery on Like A Stone: “Was I supposed to let you walk all over me?/ Wring me out ’til I bleed/ Until everything comes out clean,” she sings on “Easy.” In her view, being messy — emotionally as much as anything else — is a way of keeping in touch with your own emotions and maintaining an individualistic spirit. But messiness is less charming the older one gets, and on Like A Stone, Perry starts to recognize her own pattern of being self-destructive just for the sake of it. “Easy” ends on what amounts to a lecture directed toward Perry’s younger self: “Do something different with all that free time/ You’re wasting your mind/ Nothing came easy like you thought it might/ Just do something right, just do anything right.”

She spends a whole lot of Like A Stone litigating her attitude in the past. Her regrets and mistakes fuel many of the more high-octane songs on the album, like opener “Pinky Ring,” which careens with a hook of “Wasn’t I good to you? Wasn’t I sweet to you?” There’s a physicality to both the song and Perry’s desperation that lands somewhere between a desire to be owned and learning to own your confidence. “I wanna see you put your hands where you’d want them in a dream/ I wanna be the girl that talks, makes you fall down to your knees,” she sings as a come-on. “Push me around and make me sorry for everything I’ve done/ Drag me back down, just pull me close, make me stare into the sun.”