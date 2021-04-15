Conway The Machine – “Scatter Brain” (Feat. J.I.D & Ludacris)

A few months ago, Ludacris’ classic noting-but-bangers debut album Back For The First Time celebrated its 20th anniversary. Yesterday, the world got to witness the sight of Ludacris flying a car into space in the ridiculously exciting Fast & Furious 9 trailer. Today, Luda’s flexing hard on a track from the Buffalo hardass Conway The Machine. That’s beautiful. You love to see it.

Tomorrow, Conway, one of the original voices of the Griselda Records crew, will release his new album La Maquina. This will be Conway’s second full-length album of 2021; just two months ago, he teamed up with producer Big Ghost LTD on the deeply underrated, extremely nasty If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed. La Maquina promises to be a bigger deal, with guest appearances from people like 2 Chainz, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher.

Today, just before the album’s release, Conway has shared “Scatter Brain,” his new track with slippery young Atlanta rap great J.I.D and with actual legend Ludacris. All three of them talk shit over an eerie beat from the long-tenured mixtape great Don Cannon. Check it out below.

La Maquina is out 4/16 on Drumwork Music Group/EMPIRE.