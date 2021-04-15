Conway The Machine – “Scatter Brain” (Feat. J.I.D & Ludacris)

New Music April 15, 2021 10:31 AM By Tom Breihan

Conway The Machine – “Scatter Brain” (Feat. J.I.D & Ludacris)

New Music April 15, 2021 10:31 AM By Tom Breihan

A few months ago, Ludacris’ classic noting-but-bangers debut album Back For The First Time celebrated its 20th anniversary. Yesterday, the world got to witness the sight of Ludacris flying a car into space in the ridiculously exciting Fast & Furious 9 trailer. Today, Luda’s flexing hard on a track from the Buffalo hardass Conway The Machine. That’s beautiful. You love to see it.

Tomorrow, Conway, one of the original voices of the Griselda Records crew, will release his new album La Maquina. This will be Conway’s second full-length album of 2021; just two months ago, he teamed up with producer Big Ghost LTD on the deeply underrated, extremely nasty If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed. La Maquina promises to be a bigger deal, with guest appearances from people like 2 Chainz, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher.

Today, just before the album’s release, Conway has shared “Scatter Brain,” his new track with slippery young Atlanta rap great J.I.D and with actual legend Ludacris. All three of them talk shit over an eerie beat from the long-tenured mixtape great Don Cannon. Check it out below.

La Maquina is out 4/16 on Drumwork Music Group/EMPIRE.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Tiffany’s “Could’ve Been”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: INXS’ “Need You Tonight”

    4 days ago

    Album Of The Week: The Armed ULTRAPOP

    3 days ago

    Grimes Unveils Gnarly Full Back Tattoo

    4 days ago

    An Eazy Sleazy Stereogum Commenting System Is Coming

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest