Slothrust – “Strange Astrology”

Slothrust have announced a new album, Parallel Timeline, which will be out in September. It’s the trio’s first full-length since 2018’s The Pact, though they’ve put out the Peach EP and some stray tracks since then. A couple months, they previewed the new album with “Cranium” and today they’re sharing “Strange Astrology” from it, which is pretty and yearning and pared-back compared to how the band usually sounds.

Here’s bandleader Leah Wellbaum on the track:

Strange Astrology is one of the only proper love songs I have ever written. It’s an honest exploration of what it means to love someone who is intrinsically different than you. It’s about hoping that those juxtaposing qualities and instincts encourage meaningful growth instead of chaos, but knowing that inevitably it will always be a bit of both. That is part of the fun of being in love with someone whose way of being starkly contrasts yours. I have always been fascinated by those differences and all the adventures and new perspectives they offer.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Cranium”

02 “Once More For The Ocean”

03 “Courtesy”

04 “The Next Curse”

05 “Strange Astrology”

06 “Waiting”

07 “King Arthur’s Seat”

08 “A Giant Swallow”

09 “White Rabbits”

10 “Parallel Timeline”

Parallel Timeline is out 9/10 via Dangerbird Records.