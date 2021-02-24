Slothrust – “Cranium”

Indie-rock power trio Slothrust are back with “Cranium,” their first new release since 2019. “I think of ‘Cranium’ as an absurd mating ritual dance by one of those beautiful complex birds with iridescent tail feathers,” says bandleader Leah Wellbaum. “Except instead of feathers I am holding family heirloom tweezers and my hands are coated in honey. It’s sweet, but incredibly uncomfortable and definitely overbearing.”

“The song is about wanting to serve love but not knowing the ‘right’ way to do so — often offering too much, or something unwanted entirely,” she continues. “It is a promise to love both absurdly and impossibly with a heavy sprinkle of pain.”

Listen to the song, epic guitar solo included, and watch its accompanying music video co-directed by Wellbaum and Adam Stone below.

“Cranium” is out now on Dangerbird Records.